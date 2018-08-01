– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Malcom impresses but Roma and Florenzi fight back to beat Barcelona
1st August 2018 - CAN protests Adamawa killings
1st August 2018 - I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate
1st August 2018 - Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera on target as Manchester United defeat Real Madrid
1st August 2018 - Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Five things we learned as Jose Mourinho end United States tour with win
1st August 2018 - Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo
1st August 2018 - Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG
1st August 2018 - IAAF targets World Championships in Africa by 2025
1st August 2018 - Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC
1st August 2018 - Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Malcom impresses but Roma and Florenzi fight back to beat Barcelona
Malcom

Malcom impresses but Roma and Florenzi fight back to beat Barcelona

— 1st August 2018

ESPN

Roma came from behind to beat Barcelona 4-2 in the International Champions Cup at AT&T Stadium but not before Malcom had given them a taste of what they missed out on.

A flurry of late goals from Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante and Diego Perotti helped the Italians recover from 2-1 down as they took full advantage of Barca’s changes in the latter stages of the game.

Ernesto Valverde had made 10 outfield substitutions by the time Florenzi levelled the match at 2-2 and the Barca coach will be happy with what he saw before he brought on the club’s B team players — especially from new signing Malcom.

READ ALSO Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera on target as Manchester United defeat Real Madrid

Roma thought they had signed Malcom from Bordeaux last week only to see Barca swoop in at the 11th hour, nabbing the Brazilian from under their noses in a deal worth €41 million.

Defender Kostas Manolas played down the transfer saga before the game, saying he hadn’t even heard of Malcom, but all the Roma players will have been aware of him by full-time.

Making his first start for his new club, Malcom impressed in a Barca side which was without Lionel Messi and the other players that took part in this summer’s World Cup.

After Stephan El Shaarawy had cancelled out Rafinha’s early opener, the script was written for Malcom to restore Barca’s lead after good work from Ballou Tabla.

He almost scored again, too, sending a free kick inches wide before seeing a shot well saved by substitute goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Barca’s young side had started quickly. Munir had already spurned two openings when Rafinha capped a fine team move in the seventh minute to open the scoring.

Valverde’s side continued to pile on the pressure. Rafinha, who’s playing for his future at the club, almost set up Malcom for a second goal, but Robin Olsen saved.

Barca’s grip on possession remained but the frequency of their chances decreased as Roma began to pose a threat on the break.

READ ALSO Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech

Chances for Edin Dzeko and Florenzi had already been snuffed out when summer signing Justin Kluivert set up El Shaarawy to equalise.

Malcom then had his moment in the 49th minute before Valverde rung the changes on the hour mark.

Florenzi took advantage of some open defending from Barca’s youngsters, who play in the third tier of Spanish football, to level before Cristante beat Jasper Cillessen after being given too much room to turn.

Perotti added a fourth in the final five minutes from the penalty spot after a foul by Jorge Cuenca.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADAMAWA

CAN protests Adamawa killings

— 1st August 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola The chairman, Adamawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dami Mamza, has faulted the security architecture in the country for the incessant killings in Adamawa State, saying members of the security set-up in the country are complicit in the killings. He said that 43 villages had been pillaged…

  • SENATE

    I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate

    — 1st August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The Action People’s Party (APP) candidate in the forthcoming Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has vowed to promote corrupt-free legislative activities if elected as Senator. Aminu Tukur, who is currently representing Lere/Bula constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the…

  • HERDSMEN

    Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo

    — 1st August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City ‎A 50-year-old farmer, Bashiru Aliu was, on Tuesday, reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in his farm at Ubuneke-Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. ‎It was gathered that the herdsmen numbering about four attacked the farmer with a machete and inflicted severe cuts on…

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG

    — 1st August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that Nigeria occupies first position on the table of countries with high number of out-of-school children in the world. The government could, however, not justify its claim with a verifiable figure, but insisted that local and international evidences have given credibility to the report that Nigeria has…

  • STANDARD GUAGE

    Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge has started fully as the challenges of underground pipelines and cables have been resolved. Lagos District Manager of NRC, Mr Jerry Oche said in Lagos that work had started on the laying of standard rail gauge from the Lagos axis….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share