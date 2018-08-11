Malcolm’s Roma snub was a revenge – Agent

Malcom’s last-gasp snub to Roma in order to sign for Barcelona was an act of ‘revenge’, claims the player’s agent.

The 21-year-old joined Barca in July after Roma had announced they had agreed terms with the player and his club Bordeaux, only for Malcom to perform an about-turn just before travelling to Rome, following a late bid from the Spanish champions.

Malcom’s agent Leonardo Cornacini was allegedly unhappy with Roma for the way in which they handled another deal earlier in the transfer window.

“The truth is that we decided not to go to Roma because they behaved badly with us.” Cornacini told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I was working on a deal for Fuzato, another of my clients, but Roma closed it with another agent, although I have to mention it is nothing against him. In short, it was revenge.

“I’m sorry to say it, but that’s what it was. Roma behaved badly towards us 10 days before the Fuzato deal, so we acted in the same way towards them.

“Given their attitude, I decided, together with Malcom, that the best destination was not the Giallorossi one.

“Then again, in the same deal for Malcom, [Roma director of football] Monchi had involved other intermediaries.

“Now, however, Malcom is happy to be a new signing for Barcelona,” he asserted.