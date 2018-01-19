The Sun News
Latest
19th January 2018 - Malaysian grandmother, 99, to run for Parliament
19th January 2018 - Obasanjo steals show at 7th NOUN convocation lecture
19th January 2018 - After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany
19th January 2018 - Flu can be spread just by breathing, says expert
19th January 2018 - Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander
19th January 2018 - New Zealand Prime Minister pregnant with first child
19th January 2018 - Agency disburses N3m cash assistance to 73 fire victims in Jigawa
19th January 2018 - el-Rufai bans child adoption in Kaduna
19th January 2018 - 2017 The Sun Thanksgivings Service: Who’s Pastor Ituah Ighodalo?
19th January 2018 - Bayelsa govt. allays teachers fear over reforms
Home / World News / Malaysian grandmother, 99, to run for Parliament

Malaysian grandmother, 99, to run for Parliament

— 19th January 2018

StraitsTimes

At 92 years old, ex-Malaysian prime minister, Tun Mahathir Mohamad, will be the country’s oldest Member of Parliament should he win at the next general election.

But he might not be the oldest candidate to stand in the upcoming Malaysian polls.

Madam Maimun Yusof, 99, stood and lost in both the 2008 and 2013 general election as an aspiring MP for the Kuala Terengganu parliament seat.

She contested as an independent, using in 2013 the symbol of three keys, signifying Peninsular Malaysia’s three main ethnic groups.

She said she will contest again if she could get the minimum RM10,000 (S$3,350) election deposit required by the Election Commission.

“If I have the money, I wish to contest again,” she told the Malay-language tabloid Harian Metro. “But how? Right now, Tok Maimun has no money.”

Malaysia is expected to go to the polls in the first half of the year.

Asked in 2013 by Malaysiakini news site why she wanted to contest, the grandmother said: “It is a sin to remain silent when you see people committing wrongdoings. Nothing would happen if you just shout about it by the roadside.

“They want to sell our state to outsiders but Tok does not want them to sell,” she added.

Madam Maimun had claimed that Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which ruled Terengganu for five years following the 1999 polls, wanted to “sell Terengganu to the Japanese” because its logo of a white moon, is similar to the red circle at the centre of the Japanese flag.

She lost her deposit in both the 2008 and 2013 polls, getting just 685 and 182 votes, respectively, out of the more than 60,000 voters.

But she gained a lot of media attention in both elections, with pictures of her riding her campaign bicycle widely splashed in the newspapers.

Dr. Mahathir, who is the de-facto opposition chief, has said he is likely to stand in the Langkawi or Kubang Pasu parliamentary wards, both in Kedah state, or in the Putrajaya seat.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo steals show at 7th NOUN convocation lecture

— 19th January 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, took the attention of guests and graduands at the 7th convocation lecture of the headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Obasanjo was the first PhD graduate of NOUN, having successfully completed his academic and other research works, that aimed him the doctorate degree…

  • Agency disburses N3m cash assistance to 73 fire victims in Jigawa

    — 19th January 2018

    NAN The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (JISEMA), on Friday, disbursed over N3 million cash assistance to 73 victims of fire in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Yusuf Babura, announced this while disbursing the money to the victims in Abanderi village. An early morning fire had on…

  • el-Rufai bans child adoption in Kaduna

    — 19th January 2018

    The Kaduna State Government has banned fostering and adoption of children due to abuse by orphanage homes in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, has said. Baba said in an interview on Thursday in Kaduna that the government discovered that some of the orphanage homes were conduits for trafficking…

  • 2017 The Sun Thanksgivings Service: Who’s Pastor Ituah Ighodalo?

    — 19th January 2018

    Segun Adio As he does what he knows how to do best – Preaching the Word – to management and staff of The Sun Newspaper on the occasion of the 2017 Annual Thanksgivings Service, today, Friday, January 19, 2018, it is essential to appreciate this quintessential, live-coal cleric, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is…

  • Bayelsa govt. allays teachers fear over reforms

    — 19th January 2018

    NAN Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has assured that the State Government would not sack any teacher as a result of the on-going public service reforms. Public primary and secondary schools in the state were shut down due to the on-going strike which entered its 11th day on Thursday. A statement signed by the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share