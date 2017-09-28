The Sun News
28th September 2017 - Malaysia bans citizens from entering N’ Korea
28th September 2017 - Borno agency unveils Op. ZERO POTHOLE
28th September 2017 - DNA surgery on embryos removes disease
28th September 2017 - Contraception is not a woman’s responsibility alone, it must involve men as well
28th September 2017 - 180 passengers escape death as Taliban launches rocket attack on India-bound plane
28th September 2017 - Appointment of New Judges: Lawyers hopes for speedy justice
28th September 2017 - Today is world Rabies Day
28th September 2017 - Hugh Hefner, founder Playboy magazine is dead
28th September 2017 - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91
28th September 2017 - Japan dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle
Malaysia bans citizens from entering N' Korea

Malaysia bans citizens from entering N’ Korea

— 28th September 2017

As part of measures to give a bite to UN and US sanctions, Malaysia has banned its citizens from traveling to North Korea as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programs.

The ban which would last until further notice was announced, on Thursday in a statement by the Malaysian foreign ministry.

The travel ban could affect an Asian Cup qualifier football match between Malaysia and North Korea scheduled for October 5 in Pyongyang.

The match has already been delayed twice due to security issues.

The Football Association of Malaysia said it will issue a statement later Thursday, when asked if the team would be allowed to fly to Pyongyang despite the ban.

The statement cited North Korea’s missile tests and related developments. North Korea has been targeted in recent months by stricter sanctions and increasing diplomatic pressure, with Kuwait and Mexico expelling its envoys in recent weeks.

Since July, North Korea has launched its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, has flown midrange missiles over Japan into the Pacific and has detonated its sixth nuclear test.

Malaysia is one of its few remaining diplomatic partners in the world even though bilateral tensions briefly escalated after the North Korean leader’s estranged half brother was killed at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February.

Both countries imposed travel bans on the other’s citizens that were lifted after a deal was reached in March.

Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been charged in the murder widely believed to have been orchestrated by North Korea. (NAN)

Borno agency unveils Op. ZERO POTHOLE

— 28th September 2017

The Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA), on Thursday, said it unveiled Operation ZERO POTHOLE to repair roads in the state. The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Satomi Ahmad, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the road repairs project was on major towns in the state. Ahmad said the agency had completed arrangements to commence work…

  • Contraception is not a woman’s responsibility alone, it must involve men as well

    — 28th September 2017

    According to the latest National Family Health Survey, female sterilisation remains the preferred method of contraception across India (36% of married women aged 15-49 years), while male sterilisation is extremely low (0.3%). Women and men are both responsible and should participate equally in family planning, yet women continue to bear the brunt of this burden….

  • Appointment of New Judges: Lawyers hopes for speedy justice

    — 28th September 2017

    A cross-section of lawyers, who specialised in labour matters, have expressed the hope that appointment of 19 additional judges of the National Industrial Court (NICN) will assist speedy dispensation of justice. The lawyers made their views known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. They noted that the…

  • Today is world Rabies Day

    — 28th September 2017

    Rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease. Rabies is an infectious viral disease that is almost always fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms. In up to 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for rabies virus transmission to humans. Yet, rabies can affect both domestic and wild animals. It is spread to people through bites…

  • Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91

    — 28th September 2017

    (Reuters) – Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men’s magazine and built a business empire around his libertine lifestyle, died on Wednesday at the age of 91, Playboy Enterprises said. Hefner, once called the “prophet of pop hedonism” by Time magazine, peacefully passed away at his…

