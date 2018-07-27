– The Sun News
MALARIA

Malaria: MSF vaccinates 52, 000 children in Borno

— 27th July 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

International medical volunteer, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF), said it has immunised about 52, 000 children against malaria in two border local government areas of Borno State.

MSF Head of Mission, Borno Office, Kerri Ann Kelly, told Daily Sun in an interview, on Thursday, that the organisation was concern about mortality rate resulting from malaria.

She said cases of malaria were usually on the increase during raining season, adding that the organisation was out to safe children from dying.

“MSF concern is for the health of the populace. Our mission is to decrease mortality rate resulting from malaria and we are targeting children from five years below,” she said.

Kelly  disclosed that 14, 725 children had taken the first round of the anti-malaria dose at Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government and 36,545 at Gamboru/Ngala, two local government areas along Nigeria-Cameroon border. She said the group target about 11,100 children at Banki, another border town.

“We are targeting children because they are vulnerable,” she explained.

“The campaign goes for four rounds,” she disclosed. She said the anti-malaria campaign has also commenced in Maiduguri, Borno capital and Gajiram.

READ ALSO: Work begins on Niger NYSC Permanent Orientation camp

She said the increasing rainfall and stagnant water around especially with high number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps,  provides breeding environment for mosquitoes which carry malaria parasite.

Kelly said MSF also known as Doctors Without Borders has been providing medical and humanitarian  supports to IDPs in the Borno and other northeast states affected by insurgency.

