– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina
11th September 2018 - 2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance
11th September 2018 - Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement
11th September 2018 - Why I want second term –Ambode
11th September 2018 - Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate
11th September 2018 - Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative
11th September 2018 - Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
11th September 2018 - Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community
11th September 2018 - 2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate
11th September 2018 - IGR: NGF to introduce dashboard to boost revenue
Home / National / Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina
MALARIA

Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina

— 11th September 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Two donor agencies, the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Catholic Relief Services, have budgeted $18 million for the procurement and distribution of 4.7 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State.

The programme, being implemented in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Roll Back Malaria Partnership and the Katsina State Ministry of Health, is expected to be executed between September and October.

Speaking on Monday, in Katsina, at a media enlightenment campaign for the programme, SFH Katsina State Focal Person, Aminu Murtala, said that the nationwide malaria eradication initiative started in 2009 with a total of over 77 million nets so far distributed across the 36 states.

READ ALSO: 2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance

He described the current distribution exercise as a move to replace the nets earlier given to beneficiaries in 2014, using the strategy of one net for every two persons in a household, subject to a maximum of four nets per household for universal coverage, in accordance with WHO recommendations.

According to Murtala, “Katsina State has malaria as the number one reason for health facility attendance (70 per cent out-patient attendance) and the number of diagnosed cases has increased considerably over the last year.

“It is responsible for death in children under five years and pregnant women and Katsina State has been selected as one of the four Global Fund supported states due for replacement campaign in 2018.

“One of the crucial activities designed to increase ownership and utilisation of the nets is the selection of a Net Ambassador who will be in the forefront of sensitising the people on the benefits of using LLIN and the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, has been nominated by the Governor to be the Net Ambassador for 2018 LLIN replacement campaign.”

Murtala also said that the media enlightenment programme was designed to among other objectives, enlist the media to join the national crusade for “malaria-free Nigeria” as well as well as improve the knowledge of reporters on malaria prevention and control strategies.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MALARIA

Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina

— 11th September 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina Two donor agencies, the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Catholic Relief Services, have budgeted $18 million for the procurement and distribution of 4.7 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State. The programme, being implemented in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme of…

  • ALAKE

    2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance

    — 11th September 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta As the county prepares for the 2019 general elections, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has tasked the nation’s politicians on the need to think less of themselves and think more of ways to impact good governance on the electorate. He also called for tolerance among the…

  • Olanusi

    Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement

    — 11th September 2018

    Ondo State Government has described the statement  credited to a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, as a mix of mischief and double-speak. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, the state government said the former deputy governor’s statement  was  intricately woven to misinform, mislead and manipulate…

  • SECOND TERM

    Why I want second term –Ambode

    — 11th September 2018

    Picks nomination form in Abuja declares in Lagos Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form; to run for a second term. Ambode, who collected the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday morning, made a formal declaration later in the day, at…

  • EKWEREMADU

    Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate

    — 11th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said that his main aim for picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination Form will be to retire the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Fielding questions from newsmen after picking the APC Expression…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share