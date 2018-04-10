The Sun News
Malami condoles with Buhari over Sen Bukar’s death

— 10th April 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A renowned elder statesman, Dr. Malami Shehu Ma’aji, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and the family of the late Madawaki and the country over the death of Madawaki Daura, Senator Mustapha Bukar Musa, who died after a brief illness at Abuja Turkish Nizem Hospital.

Dr. Malami, who expressed this during a condolence visit in Daura, Katsina State, described the death of the Katsina-born lawmaker as a huge loss to the country.

“[Musa] was a peaceful and friendly man who was a blessing to all he came across,” said Malami.

“Nigeria has indeed lost a rare gem who for now remains irreplaceable,” he added.

He described the late Senator as a shining light among his peers, whose impact was always felt by all, especially the downtrodden.

Dr. Malami, a  close friend of the late Madawaki, described his demise as sad, describing him as a philanthropist and a gentleman who was always with people and assisting them.

Malami added that Musa died when Nigeria needed him the most.

