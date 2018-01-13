Makurdi: 1 feared dead in violent clashes

Newspeak; The Sun

Members of the Hausa community and some Benue youth in the Wadata area of Makurdi, clashed on Saturday.

The area has a high concentration of Hausa and Fulani with the main abattoir in the city located there.

According to TheCable, the violence started after a Fulani man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Some youth were reportedly injured in the ensuing clash.

The news website quoted an eyewitness as saying that “earlier today, a Fulani man was hit dead by a car in Wuruku market. Before we know it, hundreds of Hausa people all came out with their weapons and the whole area is now upside down”

This video by @RexUchendu shows people fleeing scenes of violent clashes in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital pic.twitter.com/WNFUYAdjxA — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) January 13, 2018

The report added that business and markets in the area have closed as a result of the violence while cars are being vandalised by irate youth

REAL LIVE CRISIS ONGOING IN BENUE STATE TODAY

BETWEEN THE TIVS AND HAUSAS/FULANIS AT WADATA AND FMC MAKURDI GATE. DOCTORS CARS WERE DESTROYED AND BURNT.

(Part One) pic.twitter.com/O2Fq2ZKBQh — Amama Benn Benedict (@BennyCapricorn) January 13, 2018

Some armed mobile policemen recently arrived the area.

TheCable reports that following the mass burial of farmers killed by herdsmen on January 1, there has been increased tension between the locals and the Hausa community in Benue.