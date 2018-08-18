The making of Ebulue the enterprising, culture aficionado

It turned out, however, that his destiny was elsewhere. So, he opted to be an apprentice under a businessman, Chief Okpala Agbasi, who had assisted him through Standard Six, and who “sold everything and anything that could be sold” in Otukpo (p.20).

In 1955, young Ozoekwe started making business trips on behalf of his master, traversing hundreds of kilometres on bicycle to purchase agricultural produce from the Benue hinterland and journeying to Makurdi to sell to John Holt. He never knew he was laying a solid foundation for himself.

Writes the biographer: “Even as a ‘servant’, Ozoekwe took initiative. He was what you would call a ‘servant-leader’ … He learnt all he could from his master” (p.26). But it wasn’t until he ventured into selling gallons of kerosene in Otukpo on his own that he discovered his niche in business. His master joined the business, too, pumping in more money. This book takes us to Ozoekwe’s meritorious rise to become the pioneer manager of Total Petrol Station in Otukpo in 1958, with his master, Chief Agbasi, as the major stakeholder. When time came for Ozoekwe to be released by his master in 1960, he only had 100 pounds to his name, and needed extra 100 pounds from his master to become a dealer of petroleum product. He obliged him without a blink. Things moved so fast for Ozoekwe that, in 1961, Total Petrol Station was built in Enugu, close to the motor park, and handed over to him by Lapage. Within a short time, he began making good money for Total and himself.

The author recalls that, in that same year, he registered Udeze and Sons and, two years later, Okacha Nigeria Enterprises – Okacha meaning “the biggest” in Igbo language. From there, he started his own petrol station, Okacha Petrol, which grew into branches in old Gongola State, as well as Plateau and in eastern Nigeria.