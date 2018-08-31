The making of a democratically elected dictator

Like Hitler was, Buhari is a charismatic figure whose poise and mien makes up for his lack of the gift of oratory. Where Hitler’s quest for German rearmament to free the German people from the burden of reparation payment and military ambitious territorial expansion secured for him and his Nazi party a strong support base among ethnic Germans, Buhari’s championing of the Conservative North’s aspiration for power to dominate the rest of Nigeria since 2003 in addition to his open support for the introduction of Sharia law in Northern Nigeria has secured for him and his APC party a strong support base in the Muslim North. READ ALSO: 2019: Get your PVCs, vote best candidate – Sultan tells Muslims Buhari, a retired military officer and former head of state who wasn’t associated with advocacy for return to civil democratic rule throughout the era of military dictatorship, nevertheless sauntered into the political space in 2003 pledging ‘’a reformed democrat’’. Again, here is another similarity. Hitler was also a soldier and war veteran like Buhari who despised the liberal democracy that defined Germany’s post First World War Weimar republic. The final step in leadership ascendancy of their two countries also bears some semblance. The inability of the Weimar republic to respond adequately to the 1929 debilitating world-wide economic recession, which hit Germany hardest in Western hemisphere, made majority of Germans to turn to Hitler’s simplistic solutions to their complex problems. By 1932, the Nazi party received more votes than any other party in Germany and was allocated majority seats in parliament to enable its leader, Adolf Hitler to be appointed Chancellor. Similarly, the inability of the former ruling PDP to adequately meet the socio-economic minimum expectations of majority Nigerians was blamed on the entrenched corruption in the system, made majority of Nigerians to elect APC’s Muhammadu whose shunning of PDP’s dining table on the conviction of the higher goal of ethno-regional quest for power was erroneously misinterpreted to mean integrity. Once elected in 2015 as president after three previous unsuccessful attempts, Buhari will go back on his pledged “reformed democrat” in a manner that is threatening to reverse the gains of Nigeria’s sixteen liberal democracy whose high point was the loss of an incumbent president to him and the diminishing of then ruling PDP from majority to minority party at all tiers and arms of government.

Similarities between Hitler and Buhari transcend their tortuous rise to power after 12 years of consistent struggle to the actual style of their leadership. Nigeria is beginning to experience a similitude of Hitler's Third Reich in Buhari's fourth republic. Like membership of Hitler's Nazi party was elevated above German citizenship with members of other political parties tagged "traitors," the membership of Buhari's APC is systematically being similarly elevated above citizenship with members of other people parties being demonised as "enemies" of the Nigerian state. This situation has been aggravated when loyalty to the personae of Buhari rather than fidelity to the constitution is now considered as patriotism to the Nigerian state as was the case in Hitler's Nazi Germany. To give life to the dogma of party supremacy in Buhari's Nigeria, APC partisans have been appointed into strategic government positions cutting across academia, state run media, Paramilitary, law enforcement and national security in a manner reminiscent of Hitler's Nazirization of Germany. To sustain his hold on power, Hitler deployed the use of elaborate propaganda machinery under the direction of Nazi initiate, Joseph Goebbels. As Goebbels worshipped Hitler so are Buhari's propaganda directors worshiping him. Like Goebbels did for Hitler, they are carrying out an elaborate propaganda scheme that portrays Buhari is an infallible Messiah of the Nigerian people whose policies, programmes and actions are beyond checks by the legislature and balances by the Judiciary. The operational narrative underpinning this grand propaganda scheme is largely premised on Buhari's definition of corruption and his unique style of tackling it. As was Hitler's idea of a living space for German people, Buhari's idea of corruption and his skewed war against it is now the raison d'état of the Nigerian state. This is why Buhari's Goebbels denounce other political parties as "looters" and react to their differing opinion on how to govern Nigeria as "corruption is fighting back". This propaganda is being carried out in concert with eminent men of letters, human rights activists, legal luminaries, the clergy and academia with fascist precision. This has created out of Buhari's support base, an irrational mob of intolerant people in the mould of Hitler's storm troopers that violently react to criticism of their Idolized Hero. Anybody who disagrees with Buhari's definition of corruption or opposes his selective war on corruption is a threat to national security interest.