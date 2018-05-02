The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - …Make realistic demands –Ambode
2nd May 2018 - The Malabu saga: Why does it keep waking up?
2nd May 2018 - Russia 2018: Eagles strikers must take chances at goal –Chukwu
2nd May 2018 - World Cup Seminar: Ex-Super Eagles lauds The Sun
2nd May 2018 - Pinnick tracks players 24hrs
2nd May 2018 - Iwobi, Ndidi make Best Of Africa Awards
2nd May 2018 - Melaye’s failed recall
2nd May 2018 - Unending disputation on sequence of elections
2nd May 2018 - Countless killings in the Cathedral
2nd May 2018 - Nigeria’s killing field and the casualties
Home / National / …Make realistic demands –Ambode

…Make realistic demands –Ambode

— 2nd May 2018

Lagos State Governor, Akinwummi Ambode, has urged the Organised Labour to ensure that their agitations and struggles for workers’ welfare are focused on realistic and reasonable goals that are also pursued in the appreciation of competing interests that government has to continually balance.

Ambode said this during the Workers’ Day celebration, with the theme: Labour movement In national developmemt; dare to struggle, dare to win, held at Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos.

The governor said his administration will continue to partner with leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as  continue to consider their requests and work together for the peace, progress and prosperity of all workers in the state.

“There will always be is a place for agitations and struggle and it is a fact that only those who dare struggle may win. Yet, these agitations and struggles must be focused on realistic and reasonable goals that are pursued in the appreciation of the competing interests that government has to continually balance”.

Also, in order to make life easier and more comfortable for the Nigerian workers, Ambode  called on all stakeholders in the management of economy “to redouble their efforts and continue to explore innovative means of addressing the economic challenges in our nation.”

Regardless, Organised Labour said oppression by employers has taken a new dimension with suppression and denial of workers their right to Freedom of Association and lawful Assembly, as guaranteed by the country’s Constitution.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), in a May Day message, said employers are also undermining workers’ right to Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), as spelt out in the extant labour laws and international treaties of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).  

President of the union, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson disclosed that workers are confronted with employment, economic, social, environmental and political challenges that impact on their welfare and lives.

“More worrisome is the attitude of indigenous employers, who ought to be defending the nation’s constitution, but, prefer otherwise by enslaving their fellow countrymen and women; by preventing them from joining unions of their choice and, thereby, denying them the privileges of fair welfare packages and good work environment. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

…Make realistic demands –Ambode

— 2nd May 2018

Lagos State Governor, Akinwummi Ambode, has urged the Organised Labour to ensure that their agitations and struggles for workers’ welfare are focused on realistic and reasonable goals that are also pursued in the appreciation of competing interests that government has to continually balance. Ambode said this during the Workers’ Day celebration, with the theme: Labour movement…

  • APC convention: I won’t use my position against Okorocha –Uwajumogu

    — 2nd May 2018

    Dickson Okafor Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu represents Imo North in the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was recently appointed Secretary of APC National Convention Committee. He debunked insinuation that his new position will be an avenue to get back at Governor Rochas Okorocha whom he said openly declared political war…

  • 68 feared dead, 56 injured in twin bomb blasts in Adamawa

    — 2nd May 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola Dozens of people were killed and 56 injured in two suicide bomb blasts in the city of Mubi, Adamawa State, the principal medical officer, Mubi General Hospital, Dr. Edgar Sakawa, has confirmed. A source at the hospital said 37 dead bodies were brought in at the time of filing this report….

  • COMPENSATION Obiano

    Decongestion Committee lauds Obiano on efforts to sanitise Onitsha

    — 2nd May 2018

    • Warns those stealing govt revenue The ongoing decongestion of the commercial city inline with the decision of Governor Willie Obiano to get the city rid off touts, illegal structures and illegal revenue agents have continued to generate reactions with a member of the Decongestion Committee, Chief Rommy Ezeonkwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) declaring that those who…

  • Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability

    — 2nd May 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi For bringing the company’s investment back to profitability, shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) have commended the management of the company for its effort and commitment. The shareholders who spoke during the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, said the leadership of the company had showed its doggedness and hard work which,…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share