…Make realistic demands –Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwummi Ambode, has urged the Organised Labour to ensure that their agitations and struggles for workers’ welfare are focused on realistic and reasonable goals that are also pursued in the appreciation of competing interests that government has to continually balance.

Ambode said this during the Workers’ Day celebration, with the theme: Labour movement In national developmemt; dare to struggle, dare to win, held at Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos.

The governor said his administration will continue to partner with leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as continue to consider their requests and work together for the peace, progress and prosperity of all workers in the state.

“There will always be is a place for agitations and struggle and it is a fact that only those who dare struggle may win. Yet, these agitations and struggles must be focused on realistic and reasonable goals that are pursued in the appreciation of the competing interests that government has to continually balance”.

Also, in order to make life easier and more comfortable for the Nigerian workers, Ambode called on all stakeholders in the management of economy “to redouble their efforts and continue to explore innovative means of addressing the economic challenges in our nation.”

Regardless, Organised Labour said oppression by employers has taken a new dimension with suppression and denial of workers their right to Freedom of Association and lawful Assembly, as guaranteed by the country’s Constitution.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), in a May Day message, said employers are also undermining workers’ right to Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), as spelt out in the extant labour laws and international treaties of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

President of the union, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson disclosed that workers are confronted with employment, economic, social, environmental and political challenges that impact on their welfare and lives.

“More worrisome is the attitude of indigenous employers, who ought to be defending the nation’s constitution, but, prefer otherwise by enslaving their fellow countrymen and women; by preventing them from joining unions of their choice and, thereby, denying them the privileges of fair welfare packages and good work environment.