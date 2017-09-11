The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - Make millions manufacturing school bag
11th September 2017 - How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON
11th September 2017 - 200 firms to benefit from 20mw Isoko power plant
11th September 2017 - Why fresh privatisation of Yola Disco is in order
11th September 2017 - Medview takes delivery of Boeing 777 for London operations
11th September 2017 - Dana Air recruits, trains more Nigerian pilots
11th September 2017 - Get hooked to airlines’ frequent flyer programme for rewards
11th September 2017 - Golden Tulip boosts safety as construction starts on Lagos airport road
11th September 2017 - Benefits of converting Lilypond Terminal to truckpark
11th September 2017 - New locomotives: NRC to hike fares soon
Home / Business / Make millions manufacturing school bag

Make millions manufacturing school bag

— 11th September 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola

Few days from now, schools will be re-opening from the long vacation and students are returning to schools with virtually new items, from books, school uniforms, sandals and bags. For a discerning entrepreneurs some good cash can actually be raked in this season, especially from the production and supply of school bags. School bag making business is a lucrative idea that can be operated from home.

Investment for school bag making Business is indeed a long term business. It is a necessary item for every school and college students and nowadays it is also used by office people and travellers because of its reasonable price and strength. With the help of the school bag making machine, the production procedure has become very easy and production cost also reduced which gives a great boost to this business.

Why invest in school bag production

•Making school bag can be done as home based business. Hence it saves entrepreneurs cost on accommodation.

•There is huge demand all of the year round.

•There is little risk involved in this business.

With a population of over 180 million, the count of students in every states and towns is very high. Naturally, the demand for school bags both in urban and rural areas is high and also continues to grow every year. Even some state governors have taken it up as part of their manifestos to provide books, school bags and some essentials for the students as part of the efforts to improve the standard of education in their domain.

Earlier there were very few types of material available for the making of schools bags and they were usually made manually. But nowadays, with the introduction of semi automatic heavy duty sewing machine, the bag manufacturing process becomes very easy and also requires very less labour. 

Also, most of the schools, especially the private schools provide school bags to the students. So as an owner of the school bag making business, you can have a contract with any of the educational institute like schools or colleges to supply bags to them.

Taking a contract ensures a definite sale of a bulk amount of manufactured bag in every year and helps in getting a free flow of cash to the business. Over that, there are many private companies which provide bags to the employees. So along with educational institutes, private companies also provide a great opportunity of a great market to the business.

Below however are steps essentials to start the School Bag Making Business.

Research:

Every business needs a thorough research of the same. You need to find out about the various aspects of the business in details. Find out the supplier of raw materials, manufacturing process along with the required infrastructure and capital investment. Also, know the different pros and cons of the business so that you can plan in advance to tackle the same.

Business plan:

A business plan is a key to the success of a business idea. It contains the detailed information about the steps and plans about how to run the business in a profitable manner and how to grow the same.

Registration

This is very important, but has now been demstifyied with the government policy on the ease of doing business. An Entreprenuer can easily register a business with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) within 48 hours. While considering registration, give an attractive brand name for your product and formalise all registration procedures with other authorized bodies.

Fund

While researching about the business, you will calculate the total costs of the project that you need to invest for starting this business. Finance  can be arranged from banks as a loan. With the introduction of the new government policies, you can get financial assistance from banks without much collateral deposits. You just need to submit a well-crafted business plan.

Location

You can start the school bag making business at your home only if you have the required empty space. It will save a lot of cost you will have incurred taking a different place for rent or lease. A business from home can also be beneficial as you can take help from the family members also.

Required machinery and equipment

Industrial sewing machine and tape braiding machine are the prime requirement for the production of school bags. The other equipment is working tables, scissors, hammers etc.

Raw Materials

In order to fulfill the changing demands of the customers, a variety of fabrics like nylon, polyethylene or canvas are used to make school bags of different designs. Yarns and other consumables such as chains, stickers, buck lace, eye lace, ribbons, and buttons are also required.

Production process

At first, bag fabric is mainly cut into three pieces i.e. front, back with top flap, and gusset. The front section is attached with a patch pocket for keeping small articles. Next, all the pieces are stitched in machine with a minimum 10 mm wide piping at the pocket, top edges and the sides. Two buckles with straps are provided with the bag.  It is neatly finished after fixing stickers, chain, buck lace etc.

Qualification

Making school bag may not necessarily need any special qualification, but all the same you will need to hire some experience hands to drive the production.

Promotion

Marketing and promotion are the steps which will decide the quick success of your business. Take extensive steps to promote the business so that every possible client and customer of the school bag knows about your business. These steps can include both online and offline. You can supply to the online shop according to their demand. You can as well create your own website and sell online.

Meanwhile there are many materials available now in the market which provides a great scope to manufacture a high-quality product. Maintain the quality of the product and provide the product in the market at a reasonable rates and success will be easy to achieve. 

You can also make use of such animation figures, like spiderman, batsman, superman, which the children are found of to design the bags.This makes it looks attractive and definitely will give you the required edge. Customer satisfaction, however should be the watchword, it is all you need to get succed in this line of business.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Make millions manufacturing school bag

— 11th September 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola Few days from now, schools will be re-opening from the long vacation and students are returning to schools with virtually new items, from books, school uniforms, sandals and bags. For a discerning entrepreneurs some good cash can actually be raked in this season, especially from the production and supply of school bags….

  • How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON

    — 11th September 2017

    By Charles Nwaoguji The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), has commended the Federal Government for putting the spotlight on local manufacturers through initiatives like the  Executive Order compelling government agencies to direct at 40 per cent of procurement to Made-in-Nigeria goods and services. According to SON’s Director General, Mr. Osita Anthony Aboloma,  a strong government…

  • 200 firms to benefit from 20mw Isoko power plant

    — 11th September 2017

    Efforts to turn the Ozoro corridor in Delta State into an industrial hub may have received the desired boost as over 200 commercial entities are to benefit from the construction of 20 megawatts off-grid power plant. And to achieve this initiative, the Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with…

  • Why fresh privatisation of Yola Disco is in order

    — 11th September 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Efforts to improve access to electricity supply across the country may have run into a hitch with last week’s directive by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, for immediate and fresh privatisation of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (Yola Disco). In 2015, two years after it…

  • Medview takes delivery of Boeing 777 for London operations

    — 11th September 2017

    Med-View Airline has announced the acquisition of a new Boeing B777-200ER aircraft, which it would be deploying on its Lagos-London route. The modern generation aircraft has registration number CS-TFM and is configured to sit a total of 326 passengers. Since its debut on the Lagos-London route on November 20, 2015, the airline had operated with a…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share