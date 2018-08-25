– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - How to make delicious spring rolls
25th August 2018 - I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model
25th August 2018 - Day of reckoning in Nasarawa
25th August 2018 - Hell in kidnappers’ den
25th August 2018 - Arms build-up, violence heighten tension in Bayelsa
25th August 2018 - Hoedt adjusts to Premier League ‘madness’ after Van Dijk exist
25th August 2018 - Bayern late show secures season opening win
25th August 2018 - Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities
25th August 2018 - I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification
25th August 2018 - Japan wins first ever U20 Women World Cup
Home / Food & Drinks / How to make delicious spring rolls
SPRING ROLLS

How to make delicious spring rolls

— 25th August 2018

You can also bake in preheated oven at 200°C, for 10-15mins, to do this, place the spring rolls on a baking tray, brush with a little oil and bake.

Vivian Onyebukwa

• Minced chicken breast
• Cabbage, finely shredded/grated
• Carrots, peeled, grated
• Chicken stock (substitute with water and stock cubes/salt)
• Finely cut green bell pepper
• Green peas
• Onions, minced or finely sliced
• Spices (stock cubes, curry, black pepper) •Vegetable oil for frying
• Spring roll wrappers/sheets

Spring roll wrappers/sheets ingredients:

– Water

– All-purpose flour
– Corn flour (cornstarch), potato flour or tapioca flour
– Salt

How to make spring roll wrapper/sheets

• Mix the ingredients. Add the water, bit by bit, as you mix the batter. Mix thoroughly until you get a stretchy batter. Now knead the batter by lifting it up and slamming it back on the bowl.
• Do this repeatedly until the batter is really stretchy, then cover and keep in the fridge for 2-3hours

• After 2-3 hours, the batter would be a bit solid but still stretchy.
• Now heat up a non-stick pan and cup the batter in your palm.

• Quickly make a thin circular smear on the pan. •As the sides of the sheets begin to pop up, lift it up and place on a plate or damp towel.

For the “binder” (flour mix):

1 tablespoonful all-purpose flour
3 tablespoonfuls of cool water

Spring roll preparation:
• Place the grated cabbage into a pot, add the chicken stock and salt to taste and boil until the cabbage is tender. In the absence of a chicken stock, you can make use of stock cubes and a little water.

• Add the grated carrots and the green peas and simmer until the carrots are tender. Then pour into a strainer and strain out the liquid from the vegetables.

• In a pan, heat up vegetable oil, add the minced onions and garlic powder and fry a bit. Then add the minced chicken.

• Stir fry the minced chicken until the colour changes from pink to white. Then add the stock cube (stock powder), curry powder, black pepper and mix thoroughly.

• Now add the strained vegetables and mix well into the chicken. Add the chopped green peppers and stirfry the mixture for just about 3 minutes. Put off the heat and leave to cool completely.

• In a small bowl, add a tablespoon of flour and a little water. Mix thoroughly and set aside. This would be used to bind the spring roll wrappers.

• Spread out the spring roll wrappers and add the filling. Fold together and seal the edges with the ”binder”.

• Heat up the oil until very hot and fry the spring rolls until crusty and brown. Place a paper towel to drain out excess oil.
• You can also bake in preheated oven at 200°C, for 10-15mins, to do this, place the spring rolls on a baking tray, brush with a little oil and bake.

READ ALSO: How to prepare curried chicken fried rice

__________________________________________________

AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF BEANS (3)

Contd from last edition

• Reduced risk of cancer

Some studies have shown that beans act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. These effects could reduce the risk of cancer. Research published in 2015 analyzed whether beans might have antioxidant properties that fight intestinal cancer. Black beans were shown to have the highest antioxidant activity. A 2016 study also found that chemicals in Northeast China black beans could slow the growth of colorectal cancer by damaging cancer cells.

• Diabetes and glucose metabolism

Beans may help stabilize blood glucose levels or even prevent diabetes. Beans are high in fibre, which can help lower blood glucose.

A 2015 study in mice found that a chemical found in soybean leaves could help the body maintain healthy glucose levels. Soybeans also support the healthy functioning of pancreatic cells. The pancreas produces insulin, which regulates blood sugar.

• Preventing fatty liver

Fatty liver is a metabolic disorder that occurs when fats accumulate in the liver.

Research published in 2016 found that adzuki beans improve the accumulation of fat in the liver of mice. This result suggests that these beans might preserve liver health and reduce the risk of fatty liver, although more studies in humans are needed.

• Controlling appetite

The fibre and healthy starches in beans can help prevent food cravings. People may feel fuller after consuming beans, which may prevent overeating and even help with weight loss.

• Improving gut health

Research has shown a variety of beans, especially black beans, enhance gut health by improving intestinal barrier function, and increasing the number of healthy bacteria. This may help prevent gut- associated diseases.

READ ALSO: Have a taste of sardine pizza
Culled from: Medical News Today

__________________________________________________

Does alcohol expire?

Here is your key to making sure that your favourite booze hasn’t gone bad.

Wine

Wine can expire. Basically, the nicer the wine, the longer it can be stored, unopened. Cheaper wine should be drunk in a year or two of purchase. If you are storing a wine, especially if it’s nice, make sure you store it on its side. This way the cork won’t shrink or develop holes.

If you open a bottle of wine, it’s only good for a couple of days or a week. A sparkling wine can become flat within two days, so make sure you finish it quickly. How do you know if your wine has gone bad? Examine the smell, taste and colour . If the colour has changed, or if it doesn’t taste normal, it’s probably bad.

Spirits

With alcohols like gin, vodka or whiskey, you don’t have to worry about an expiration date; because they are distilled, they won’t expire. You may notice that if a bottle remains unopened for a long time it may become cloudy, but the taste or alcohol content will not change. Even if you open a bottle and let it sit, it will not expire, but the alcohol may start to evaporate as it oxidizes. It is recommended that you drink spirits 6 months to a year after being opened. After a spirit has expired, you can still drink it, but the alcohol content will be decreased.

Tequila

Tequila can last for years if unopened, but once Tequila is opened, the shelf life decreases to 3-6 months. Oxidation and evaporation degrade the quality. Although it may not taste as great, it is technically okay to drink. The only thing that will make you sick is if you overdo it.

Liqueurs

Generally, unopened liqueurs can last up to a year. If you see crystallization, discolourization or curdling, the liqueur should be thrown away. If you have a creme liqueur, it should be thrown out after about 18 months. If they have been opened, they should be consumed after a year. But, with cream, dairy or egg-based liqueurs it is important to check the expiration date as you can actually get sick from consuming them if they are expired.

READ ALSO: Easy Shrimp and Avocado Salad
Culled from: Spoon University 
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA STATE

Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities

— 25th August 2018

NAN The Kaduna State  Government has imposed  a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on Kwaru and Ungwan Yero communities in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state with effect from Friday. This followed the killing of two youths in the communal clashes that took place in the two communities. Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the…

  • IDENTIFICATION

    I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform. The force Spokesman, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that Idris gave the…

  • AYADE

    Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River of Friday offered appointments to no fewer than 200 widows during the inauguration of the headquarters of Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI). Ayade said at the ceremony in Calabar on Friday that the decision to give the widows appointments was aimed at bringing to an end the…

  • Eden

    STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money

    — 25th August 2018

    Chelsea have successfully priced Eden Hazard out of a move to Real Madrid. Real president Florentino Perez was eager to bring Eden Hazard to Madrid this summer – even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s defection to Juventus. However, French pundit Fred Hermel revealed to RMC that Chelsea’s refusal to budge on their asking price turned off Florentino….

  • JEREMIAH USENI

    2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni

    — 25th August 2018

    Jeremiah Useni is a retired Army General, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BERE GYANG in Jos, General Useni who wants to be Plateau state governor in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share