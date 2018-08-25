How to make delicious spring rolls

Here is your key to making sure that your favourite booze hasn’t gone bad.

Wine

Wine can expire. Basically, the nicer the wine, the longer it can be stored, unopened. Cheaper wine should be drunk in a year or two of purchase. If you are storing a wine, especially if it’s nice, make sure you store it on its side. This way the cork won’t shrink or develop holes.

If you open a bottle of wine, it’s only good for a couple of days or a week. A sparkling wine can become flat within two days, so make sure you finish it quickly. How do you know if your wine has gone bad? Examine the smell, taste and colour . If the colour has changed, or if it doesn’t taste normal, it’s probably bad.

Spirits

With alcohols like gin, vodka or whiskey, you don’t have to worry about an expiration date; because they are distilled, they won’t expire. You may notice that if a bottle remains unopened for a long time it may become cloudy, but the taste or alcohol content will not change. Even if you open a bottle and let it sit, it will not expire, but the alcohol may start to evaporate as it oxidizes. It is recommended that you drink spirits 6 months to a year after being opened. After a spirit has expired, you can still drink it, but the alcohol content will be decreased.

Tequila

Tequila can last for years if unopened, but once Tequila is opened, the shelf life decreases to 3-6 months. Oxidation and evaporation degrade the quality. Although it may not taste as great, it is technically okay to drink. The only thing that will make you sick is if you overdo it.

Liqueurs

Generally, unopened liqueurs can last up to a year. If you see crystallization, discolourization or curdling, the liqueur should be thrown away. If you have a creme liqueur, it should be thrown out after about 18 months. If they have been opened, they should be consumed after a year. But, with cream, dairy or egg-based liqueurs it is important to check the expiration date as you can actually get sick from consuming them if they are expired.

Culled from: Spoon University