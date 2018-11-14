Maritzburg United midfielder dynamo, Fortune Makaringe is ready to grab his chance with both hand should he be given his debut when Bafana Bafana take on Nigeria in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Makaringe was a surprise package when Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announced his squad to face Nigeria last week.

The diminutive midfielder has been a vital cog in the middle of the park this season despite United’s slow start in the campaign.

Bafana has been hit by a number of injuries to key players, including Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu and Kamohelo Mokotjo.

READ ALSO Baxter: Bafana can beat Super Eagles again

After his side was held to a draw by Highlands Park, Makaringe said he was excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I have to be ready. That is a must. The coach didn’t call us to add numbers. We need to respect that the guys who are injured have been fighting hard for the nation, and we have to do the same.

“We have to go out there and give our best by displaying top performances as players,” Makaringe said with a smile on his face.

“Football is football, but we are not scared of them, although we need to be cautious. There’s nothing to fear. The fact that they are good enough means we are also good enough. There’s a lot at stake for us,” Makaringe explained.