Makarfi should resign now -Bode George Campaign group

The Bode George for PDP National Chairman Campaign Organisation has called on the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi to resign his position with immediate effect saying the role he is playing in the process towards the party national convention slated for Dec 9, this year “is increasingly disturbing and rather untidy”

In a release issued by the Campaign Organisation, on Tuesday, and signed by its Director General, Alhaji Ibrahim K. Aliu, the organisation said “Apparently spurred by personal ambition of contesting for the Presidential office in 2019, Makarfi is brazenly allying with a particular aspirant in the South-South to deliberately distort the process, muddle equity and invariably destroy the democratic process for transient personal gains”.

“Makarfi’s Action, to put it mildly, is sickening, untoward, blatantly tendentious , totally stripped of the typical moral high ground that often defines a well meaning, God – fearing arbitrating leadership.

“Everywhere you look, Makarfi is planting the agents of his favourite South-South candidate to stage manage warped and skewed congresses in an undisguised mockery of all the normative patterns of our founding fathers whose enduring forte about equity, justice and fairness is now being flung into the gutter. In a way, Makarfi is evidently resolved to repeat the farcical malady that characterized the debacle in Port Harcourt last year.

“We have equally resolved that we will not be led along this ruinous path again. Never !”, Bode George Campaign Organisation said.

It said Makarfi should resign his position now for the sake of propriety, for the sake of all that is good and meaningful, for the sake of equitable balance and moral appropriateness”.

” We strongly advise Senator Makarfi to resign his position forthwith because he has been severely compromised. He can no longer play the role of a neutral arbiter who stands far above the fray. He is already tarred and soiled in the muddy waters of partisan prejudice. Makarfi should now do the most honorable thing by walking away and face his ambition squarely. He cannot use a privilege non-elective position to wangle undue advantages to his own side. It is patently unacceptable.

” We need to redeem our party by being faithful to the great ideals of our founding fathers. We really believe that elders of the party across the nation should summon an emergency summit to deliberate on the right way to restrategise our party and rectify the wrongs on the ground . All the elders across the zones must take it as a priority that this party can only be redeemed and restore to its winning ways when we are all sincere, genuine, and anchored on the path of salvaging righteousness”, the organisation further said.