Major transformation ongoing in Rivers – Wike

— 28th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State has said that no rational person in the state would contradict the major transformation currently ongoing across the state.

Governor Wike stated this, on Wednesday, at Government House, Port Harcourt,  when he received the lawmaker representing Tai State Constituency,  Matthew Dike, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Wike  also commended the former APC legislator for  seeing the light,  assuring him of enjoying the full benefits of his membership  of the party.

According to the governor, “No rational person in the state will say that we are not massively  developing Rivers State  in line with our campaign promises.

“Everywhere in the state, we are rolling out projects for the benefit of the people and to enhance  the quality of their lives”,  he said.

The governor congratulated the former APC lawmaker for abandoning the party, saying the APC has completely  abandoned the state.

“They came here to flag off the Ogoni clean up, but instead of cleaning up Ogoni, they are planning to build  a maximum security prison. They have made the two seaports in the state redundant.

“What Rivers State has suffered in the hands of the APC Federal Government is horrible.  They have not executed a single project in  the state. The APC Federal Government works daily to sabotage Rivers State, but we are still making remarkable progress”, he said.

The governor said no worthy politician will remain in APC, as the party could not conduct primaries, congresses and convention.

Presenting the new PDP lawmaker to the Governor Wike, Chairman of PDP in the state, Felix Obuah, said Dike, by defecting, has moved with the last set of APC members to the PDP in Tai Local Government Area.

Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, said the works of the governor were attracting more people to the PDP.

In his remarks, Dike said that his defection was engineered by Tai  people who asked him to move to the PDP.

He said any politician not following Governor Wike in Rivers   is doing the state a disservice because the governor has performed satisfactorily.

