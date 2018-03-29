Major transformation ongoing in Rivers –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said no rational person in the state will contradict the major transformation taking place across the state.

Wike spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he received a lawmaker representing Tai State Constituency, Mr. Mathew Dike, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor commended the former APC legislator for seeing the light.

He assured the new PDP lawmaker of full benefits of his membership of the party.

He said: “No rational person in the state will say we are not massively developing Rivers State in line with our campaign promises.

“Everywhere in the state, we are rolling out projects for the benefit of the people and to enhance the quality of their lives.”

The governor, who congratulated Dike for abandoning APC, said the party has completely abandoned Rivers state.

“They came here to flag off the Ogoni clean up, but, instead of cleaning up Ogoni, they are planning to build a maximum security prison. They have made the two seaports in the state redundant.

“What Rivers state has suffered in the hands of the APC Federal Government is horrible. They have not executed a single project in the state. The APC federal government works daily to sabotage Rivers state, but we are still making remarkable progress,” he said.

The governor said no worthy politician will remain in APC as the party cannot conduct credible primaries, congresses and conventions

Presenting Dike to the governor, PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, said by defecting, he has moved with the last set of APC members to the PDP in Tai council.

House of Assembly Speaker, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, said the governor’s works are attracting more people to the PDP. On his part, Dike said his defection was engineered by Tai people who asked him to move to the PDP.

He said any politician not following Wike in Rivers is doing the state a disservice because the governor has performed satisfactorily.