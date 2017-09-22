The Sun News
Home / TSWeekend / Majek flies high at 30 years on stage concert

Majek flies high at 30 years on stage concert

— 22nd September 2017

It was vintage Majek Fashek last weekend at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, as he thrilled fun seekers who kept screaming for more during his 30 years on stage and album release concert.

The reggae artiste popularly known as Rainmaker was in his element, as he gave out copies of his latest CD entitled, ‘Weep Not Children’. However, it was supposed to be the show that would transform the fortunes of Majek after years of want and deprivation, but the reverse was the case.

For starters, it was an anti-climax as most of the invited acts, entertainment stakeholders and corporate Nigeria were conspicuously absent. Aside the likes of Tuface Idibia, Ushbebe, Maleke, I Go Save, Sound Sultan and the Ibru sisters, it would have been a total blackout from the industry. The absence of top industry personalities had led to the delay in starting the show.

Moses Ojodu, a Majek fan commented: “It is sad that his own industry is not here to celebrate him. Where is COSON, where is PMAN, where is Davido, and the rest of them? If Majek had not been there, they wouldn’t be here today. They all want to be celebrated yet refuse to celebrate a legend.”

