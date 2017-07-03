The Sun News
Maitama Sule's death huge loss to Africa – Dogara

Maitama Sule’s death huge loss to Africa – Dogara

— 3rd July 2017

From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule as a monumental loss to the African continent.

Dogara, in  statement, issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, said although the late Dan Masanin Kano, lived a productive life and was advanced in age  his death was saddening.

He said late elder statesman  was a colossus, patriot, father to all, and a distinguish who has written his name in gold in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

The statement read in part: “From struggle for independence, to his stewardship as a Federal MP, Federal Commissioner of public complaints, to his service as Nigeria’s permanent Representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule’ s record of public service was excellent, exemplary and worthy of emulation.”

“Even at old age, and faced with health challenges, the late elder statesman never relented in building bridges of friendship, peace and preaching love amongst Nigerians.”

“Undoubtedly, he was an icon of peace, transparency, a born orator,  patriot and a distinguish statesman who gave his all for the unity and prosperity of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.”

“His death is a monumental and huge loss to Nigeria and indeed the African continent in view of his contributions to the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.”

“Unfortunately,  Maitama Sule died at a time when his elderly wisdom, experience, and deep sense of patriotism is much needed in our country given the fact that we are passing through a challenging phase in our history as a nation.”

 

 

