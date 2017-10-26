The Sun News
Maina's return: We did our best – Magu

Maina’s return: We did our best – Magu

— 26th October 2017

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has absolved the Commission from any blame over the return of embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Magu spoke with journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, at a meeting between the African Union delegation and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose.

The meeting was a follow-up to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in July, 2017, as the champion of the Union’s theme for 2018 titled “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

Magu, who was asked to comment on how Maina entered the country without the knowledge of the EFCC, initially said the issue of Maina should be reserved for another time.

Magu, however, shifted ground, saying that the best the EFCC could do was to have declared Maina wanted.

In his words, “We should reserve that for another time. We have done our best. We have declared him a wanted person. It is on our website. So, if you happen to come in… I think you should be reading, you should be reading.”

Asked to comment on efforts to unravel those behind the reinstatement of Maina into the Federal Civil Service, particularly, the Ministry of Interior, Magu said he would speak at the appropriate time.

“No. At the appropriate time, I would make statement on this issue,” Magu declared.

Earlier, Magu said the visit by the AU delegation was an indication that there is an effective political will to fight corruption in the country.

He added that the fact that the whole world recognised President Buhari as an anti corruption person was encouraging.

“You and I know that he is not kidding. He is not pretending. There is no pretence there in his will to fight corruption. There is no doubt about that,” Magu stated.

Magu assured that the fight against corruption would be heightened in the country.

“You know me enough and we would go ahead. We will not disappoint the rest of the world. They have recognised that the president is doing well and they have come here, the African Union, our brothers and sisters and we will do everything possible to contribute positively,” Magu assured.

In his remarks, Bamgbose said the trust and confidence reposed in President Buhari was evidently inspired by his administration’s commitment to frontally tackle corruption in the country and globally.

“The successes achieved in this endeavour thus far with the result-oriented policies put in place have been remarkable; all geared towards building a sustainable, prosperous and peaceful continent,” Bamgbose said.

On his part, the leader of the delegation and African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson, Quartey Thomas Kwesi, congratulated President Buhari for his recognition as the African Union Champion Against Corruption.

Kwesi said President Buhari’s new role was a clear recognition of his tireless efforts to fight corruption and the results he had achieved so far.

“As we deliberate on what needs to be done in advancing the theme for the year under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, let us explore various means in which different activities can be promoted and scaled up in combating corruption and consolidating the gains already made in this regard,” Kwesi said.

