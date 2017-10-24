The Sun News
Home / Cover / Politics / Maina’s reinstatement: We are embarrassed, says APC

Maina’s reinstatement: We are embarrassed, says APC

— 24th October 2017

 

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as embarrassing, the reinstatement of former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the ministry despite the alleged financial scandal hanging on his neck..

National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who made the condemnation at the party headquarters in Abuja Tuesday while reacting to the saga, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to spare everybody indicted in the saga.

“We are all shocked like any other person that he could be reinstated. It is almost unbelievable that such thing can happen, “Abdullahi said, adding: “However, we are all delighted that President Buhari has taken very decisive punitive action against those that are involved.”

“We are also delighted that he has ordered full scale investigation into the circumstances that led this individual to be reinstated into public office. We believe, as a party that whoever that was part of this or found to be part of this must face appropriate consequences because it is an embarrassment to the party, government and it is unacceptable,” he said.

On whether the party will set up an independent investigation concerning the Maina saga, Bolaji replied: “Why should the party set up an independent investigation team as if it is not our government. There is no need to set up one because it is our government. The president as the leader of the party is not independent of the party. We have confident that the president will do what is necessary.”

Asked that having failed to act on the previous reports on his table, if there is any guarantee Buhari will act on this, the ruling party spokesperson said: “I cannot comment on this because it is the same president that has taken decisive action on this that still have the other reports.”

“In his wisdom, he must have a reason and unless we know those reasons, we cannot come to conclusions that he has not acted. We have to be willing to admit that in his judgment, he does not have all the facts because we are not sitting in that chair. We have no doubt in our minds that the president will do what is necessary and do what is right.

“However, he does not have to act because everybody wants him to act. He has to exercise the best judgment at all time. So, if we are satisfied that he is acting in the best interest of the nation, definitely we cannot continue to insinuate that he will shield those people.”

 

