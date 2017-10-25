The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Rural healthcare initiative launches in Abuja
25th October 2017 - U.S music legend Fats Domino dead at 89 years old
25th October 2017 - USAID, Nestle, others to train volunteers on agribusiness
25th October 2017 - EFCC arrests pastor for defrauding members N11m in Rivers
25th October 2017 - Panic as Monkeypox virus lands in Ebonyi
25th October 2017 - Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG
25th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Community at loggerheads with Delta govt. over presence of patient
25th October 2017 - 2019: Women urged to be advocates of peace
25th October 2017 - Kebbi to retrain unqualified teachers
25th October 2017 - BREAKING: Air Force strike kills Shekau’s wife in Borno
Home / Cover / National / Mainagate: Family to drag EFCC to court, expose ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock

Mainagate: Family to drag EFCC to court, expose ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock

— 25th October 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Family of embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court for sealing six houses allegedly belonging to Maina.

The EFCC had, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, sealed and marked the said six houses for investigation.

The houses included a 2- storey shopping plaza located at number 2C Ibrahim Taiwo road, and a one storey duplex at Katuru road as well as four houses in Kawo new extension area, all in the State capital.

However, in a statement issued, on Wednesday, by spokesman for Maina family, Aliyu Maina, it expressed worry that the image of the entire family has been tarnished following the action of the Commission.

To this end, the family said a lawyer has been contacted to seek redress in court to redeem the battered image of the family.

The family also said ‘those cabals in Aso Rock, implicating their son will soon be exposed’.

“You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in both the social and electronic and print media.

“Where our brother,father, and uncle have been blackmailed as a fraudster. The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our house red paints with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation’.

“The entire family of Abdullahi Maina is hereby categorically stating that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather he is a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into the Nigerian Pension Scheme, whose efforts saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of FCT Abuja and other state capitals.

“It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reform put to a stop the fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board, the Nigerian Police Pension Board, etc.

Perhaps it is his noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in its ‘CHANGE’ agenda.

“All the same, we have contacted our solicitors, Messrs Mamman Nasir & Co and instructed them to act appropriately.

“We equally know that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of so many facts that is against the cabal and interesting to the Nigerian populace, which he will disclose soonest. One must ask whether it is an offence for somebody to serve his father land faithfully,” the statement said.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. eb 25th October 2017 at 5:36 pm
    Reply

    i think this man need to be examined whether he has mental illness or not. you son is holy and he ran to another country for escape. i think the whole family of maina is corrupt. shame to currupt family and their generation. do you know how many pensioners die because of your corrupt son. very soon he will join his ancestprs. let him keep running. may God fogive your stupid comment.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rural healthcare initiative launches in Abuja

— 25th October 2017

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, has introduced a grassroots healthcare delivery programme for rural communities. Dr Chiedozie Achonwa, the FCT NMA Chairman, inaugurated the “Strengthening healthcare initiative’’ at Bako village, Kwali Area Council, to boost healthcare delivery. Achonwa said the initiative was geared toward strengthening the capacity of health workers in the Primary…

  • USAID, Nestle, others to train volunteers on agribusiness

    — 25th October 2017

    Four organisations including Nestle and USAID have initiated a training programme for volunteers in the field of agriculture and agribusiness in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports under the programme tagged `Feed the Future’, that farmers would be trained in maize quality improvement and small agricultural businesses in the state. Other organisations…

  • EFCC arrests pastor for defrauding members N11m in Rivers

    — 25th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has nabbed a pastor, identified as Ameh Idakwoji, for allegedly defrauding members of the church the sum of N11 million, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Idakwoji was alleged to have defrauded his members by diverting cheques and cash meant for the…

  • Panic as Monkeypox virus lands in Ebonyi

    — 25th October 2017

    …Two suspected patients quarantined From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Fear has enveloped the residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as two persons suspected of being carriers of the Monkeypox virus, have been quarantined in the Isolation Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki II [FETHA II]. The quarantined patients, Daily Sun gathered, were brought to…

  • Legacy debts account for $3b of $5.5bn foreign loans – FG

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Wednesday, disclosed that $3 billion out of the $5.5 billion offshore loan the Federal Government currently seeks would into refinancing the legacy debts of the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The minister, who spoke at a television programme, also clarified that the proposed $5.5 billion loan…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share