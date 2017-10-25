Mainagate: Family to drag EFCC to court, expose ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Family of embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court for sealing six houses allegedly belonging to Maina.

The EFCC had, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, sealed and marked the said six houses for investigation.

The houses included a 2- storey shopping plaza located at number 2C Ibrahim Taiwo road, and a one storey duplex at Katuru road as well as four houses in Kawo new extension area, all in the State capital.

However, in a statement issued, on Wednesday, by spokesman for Maina family, Aliyu Maina, it expressed worry that the image of the entire family has been tarnished following the action of the Commission.

To this end, the family said a lawyer has been contacted to seek redress in court to redeem the battered image of the family.

The family also said ‘those cabals in Aso Rock, implicating their son will soon be exposed’.

“You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in both the social and electronic and print media.

“Where our brother,father, and uncle have been blackmailed as a fraudster. The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our house red paints with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation’.

“The entire family of Abdullahi Maina is hereby categorically stating that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather he is a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into the Nigerian Pension Scheme, whose efforts saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of FCT Abuja and other state capitals.

“It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reform put to a stop the fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board, the Nigerian Police Pension Board, etc.

Perhaps it is his noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in its ‘CHANGE’ agenda.

“All the same, we have contacted our solicitors, Messrs Mamman Nasir & Co and instructed them to act appropriately.

“We equally know that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of so many facts that is against the cabal and interesting to the Nigerian populace, which he will disclose soonest. One must ask whether it is an offence for somebody to serve his father land faithfully,” the statement said.