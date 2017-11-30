Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS

From: Segun Adio

Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Thursday, said that she was not carried along in the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Oyo-Ita told members of the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the disappearance, return and reinstatement of Maina that all memos sent by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, were to the Federal Civil Service Commission, but that she was only copied.

She was reacting to a question from a member of the committee on why she did not call Malami to order in all the correspondences over Maina’s reinstatement.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita replied that she was not in a position to direct the AGF on what to do because all those letters for reinstatement of Maina to the Federal Civil Service Commission as done by the Interior Ministry finally were null and void, because the letters did not follow civil service procedure.

She said further that even if there is a communication between anyone/body and the Federal Civil Service Commission at all, it must go through the Head of Service for it to be conclusive and result in the ultimate reinstatement.

Consequently, she affirmed that so long as she never wrote or signed any letter reinstating Maina, any other letter, even that admitted by Abubakar Magaji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Interior that the ministry held a meeting and certified Maina’s return, is null and void.

Oyo-Ita said with finality that so far as the letter purportedly reinstating and reassigning Maina to the Interior Ministry did not emanate from her office, Maina is not yet back into the civil service until the proper procedure is followed.