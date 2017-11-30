The Sun News
30th November 2017 - Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS
30th November 2017 - Don’t blame states adopting ranches, anti-grazing laws – Miyetti Allah
30th November 2017 - Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project
30th November 2017 - Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: A’ Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto gov.
30th November 2017 - Danjuma Foundation, ACCIF empower 61 hearing-impaired students
30th November 2017 - OPEC may include output quotas for Nigeria, Libya – Oman oil minister
30th November 2017 - Jonathan surrounded himself with bigots, says Gov Shettima
30th November 2017 - Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund
30th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Youth group vows to mobilise support for Adeola
Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS

Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS

— 30th November 2017

From: Segun Adio

Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Thursday, said that she was not carried along in the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Oyo-Ita told members of the House of Representatives adhoc committee  investigating the disappearance, return and reinstatement of Maina that all memos sent by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, were to the Federal Civil Service Commission, but that she was only copied.

She was reacting to a question from a member of the committee on why she did not call Malami to order in all the correspondences over Maina’s reinstatement.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita replied that she was not in a position to direct the AGF on what to do because all those letters for reinstatement of Maina to the Federal Civil Service Commission as done by the Interior Ministry finally were null and void, because the letters did not follow civil service procedure.

She said further that even if there is a communication between anyone/body and the Federal Civil Service Commission at all, it must go through the Head of Service for it to be conclusive and result in the ultimate reinstatement.

Consequently, she affirmed that so long as she never wrote or signed any letter reinstating Maina, any other letter, even that admitted by Abubakar Magaji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Interior that the ministry held a meeting and certified Maina’s return, is null and void.

Oyo-Ita said with finality that so far as the letter purportedly reinstating and reassigning Maina to the Interior Ministry did not emanate from her office, Maina is not yet back into the civil service until the proper procedure is followed.

Post Views: 1
Segun Adio

