Maina: DSS silent on compromise allegation

By Romanus Ugwu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has declined comment on the recent accusation by the family of former chairman Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina that the service provided him protection.

Maina’s family’s spokesperson, Aliyu Maina, had spoke in Kaduna Wednesday and wondered why the government is denying their son, alleging that the DSS provided full security protection to him.

Aliyu said: “He succumbed to the present administration and came back to Nigeria. He has been working with the DSS for quite some time and he was given necessary security. So, one wonders why all the agencies and various individuals responsible for his return are now denying.”

However, when Daily Sun contacted the spokesperson of the service, Mr. Nnana Nnochiri, over the validity of the claim of Maina’s family, he said said that the service will not react to the issue.

“Pls, I am in a meeting but if it is Maina’s issue you want me to react to, I want to tell you that I don’t have any comment on the matter,” he said, ending the telephone call.