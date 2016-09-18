The Sun News
kashim-shettima

Maiduguri more secure than Lagos, says Borno governor

— 18th September 2016
Borno State governor Kashim Shettima said that with the gradual return of peace to the state, his administration would unfold a developmental plan in a few months time.
“By the grace of God,  we are poised for a great change. Believe me, in the next couple of months you will see changes in the fortunes of the people of the state,” the governor said.
He said that the recent successes recorded by the military against Boko Haram terrorists had made the state capital a safe haven for all Nigerians.
“Maiduguri is more secure than even Lagos or Abuja. There are 2 million people living in Maiduguri. We celebrated Sallah without any incident,” Shettima said.
He said that the government would take advantage of the Boko Haram crisis to ensure better welfare for the people.
“This crisis has accorded us the opportunity to merge small settlements and provide better infrastructure to uplift the living standard of the people.
“This is more especially for those living in remote communities,” Shettima said.
The governor also disclosed that he abandoned the use of bullet proof cars as an act of sympathy with the suffering masses who have no means of self protection from terrorists.
Shettima stated this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.
He said that the action was also aimed at showing that the terrorists had no supernatural powers.
“We have to dare the terrorists. I have bullet proof cars, but I do not use them. I want to be exposed to the elements as the ordinary people do,” Shettima said.
He said the bullet proof cars were only kept for the use of visitors who might be afraid to use ordinary cars.
“We have so many bullet proof cars but we only use them for our guests.
“Sometimes I drive myself round the town to see things for myself,” Shettima said.

