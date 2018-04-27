Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

•Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu

Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the state.

Residents were in a state of in a panic and are fleeing the area for safety.

Subsequently, heavy gunshots were heard around the Giwa Barracks.

“Heavy gunfire was heard on the outskirts of the town around 6:15pm, which forced many residents to flee, but military troops responded with heavy artillery and fighter jets. Hundreds of residents were seen fleeing in different directions, which caused gridlock.

But, military authorities in Borno called on the public to remain calm and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence in the town.

Residents were also advised to remain indoors and be vigilant of strange movement of persons and objects.

Deputy Director of Army/Public Relations, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, made this known in a statement, yesterday night.

He said: “The general public is please requested not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence.

“You are further enjoined to please remain at home and be vigilant. The security situation in Maiduguri is under control,” Samuel said.

Regardless, Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the sanctity of human lives while condemning the spate of killings going on in the country.

Most Rev. Okoh stated this in Enugu State, yesterday, when he spoke with newsmen, shortly after the dedication of the Bishop’s Court Complex of Enugu North Diocese and commissioning of a Microfinance Bank.

The primate and Metropolitan Archbishop also condemned the daily, unabated killing of Nigerians.

“The security of the country, essentially, is that of the Federal Government because that was why they were voted into power. The voting is a part of the contract between the people and those who are being governed and an essential element of that contract is security.

“So, it is left for the people to know whether the contract is being kept or not. It is not a question of one person’s voice. The president got many votes from the people and by that, I imagine that he has accepted the contract terms; to protect them, to enable him govern.

“But, if they think he has done so, it is their judgement, if they think he has not done so, it is their judgement. That is how it is.

“Those who were killed, it is not the first time, it is not because these people killed reverend fathers (in Benue on Tuesday). Every life is important. In addition to the reverend fathers that were killed, there were other people who were killed and, before then, many, many people were killed.

“So, it is a terrible thing that has been happening and we call upon government to fulfil their own measure of the contract terms, and look after the people,” Okoh said.