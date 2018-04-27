The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram
27th April 2018 - Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families
27th April 2018 - Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7
27th April 2018 - Oyo approves another 48 Obas
27th April 2018 - Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala
27th April 2018 - Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment
27th April 2018 - FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states
27th April 2018 - Benue killings: Ignore agents of disunity, Buhari pleads
27th April 2018 - BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line
26th April 2018 - Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019
Home / Cover / National / Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

— 27th April 2018

•Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu

Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the state.

Residents were in a state of in a panic and are fleeing the area for safety.

Subsequently, heavy gunshots were heard around the Giwa Barracks.

“Heavy gunfire was heard on the outskirts of the town around 6:15pm, which forced many residents to flee, but military troops responded with heavy artillery and fighter jets. Hundreds of residents were seen fleeing in different directions, which caused gridlock.

But, military authorities in Borno called on the public to remain calm and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence in the town.

Residents were also advised to remain indoors and be vigilant of strange movement of persons and objects.

Deputy Director of Army/Public Relations, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, made this known in a statement, yesterday night.

He said: “The general public is please requested not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence. 

“You  are further enjoined to please remain at home and be vigilant. The security situation in Maiduguri is under control,” Samuel said.

Regardless, Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the sanctity of human lives while condemning the spate of killings going on in the country.

Most Rev. Okoh stated this in Enugu State, yesterday, when he spoke with newsmen, shortly after the dedication of the Bishop’s Court Complex of Enugu North Diocese and commissioning of a Microfinance Bank.

The primate and Metropolitan Archbishop also condemned the daily, unabated killing of Nigerians.

“The security of the country, essentially, is that of the Federal Government because that was why they were voted into power. The voting is a part of the contract between the people and those who are being governed and an essential element of that contract is security.

 “So, it is left for the people to know whether the contract is being kept or not. It is not a question of one person’s voice. The president got many votes from the people and by that, I imagine that he has accepted the contract terms; to protect them, to enable him govern.

“But, if they think he has done so, it is their judgement, if they think he has not done so, it is their judgement. That is how it is.

“Those who were killed, it is not the first time, it is not because these people killed reverend fathers (in Benue on Tuesday). Every life is important. In addition to the reverend fathers that were killed, there were other people who were killed and, before then, many, many people were killed.

 “So, it is a terrible thing that has been happening and we call upon government to fulfil their own measure of the contract terms, and look after the people,” Okoh said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

— 27th April 2018

•Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the…

  • Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

    — 27th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After  a four-year impasse, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the payment of N135 million compensation to the families of those who were killed and wounded at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister…

  • Rivers

    Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7

    — 27th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were, yesterday, killed in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The latest attack is just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area,…

  • Oyo approves another 48 Obas

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

  • OKONJO DUKE BOOK

    Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala

    — 27th April 2018

    By Chinelo Obogo;  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Former Coordinating minister of the Economy and Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how a former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and his counterparts ‘badly’ advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to announce the withdrawal of fuel subsidy on January 1, 2012. The announcement caused bloody protests across the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share