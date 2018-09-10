– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Mourinho crumbles at Wembley 
10th September 2018 - ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president
10th September 2018 - Maguire inks new 5-year Leicester deal
10th September 2018 - Who’s afraid of restructuring?
10th September 2018 - 2019: Rivers APC, Tam-George and the rest of us
10th September 2018 - Wrong time to die
10th September 2018 - Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects
10th September 2018 - Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace
10th September 2018 - ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly
10th September 2018 - APC mulls restructuring
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Maguire inks new 5-year Leicester deal
Maguire

Maguire inks new 5-year Leicester deal

— 10th September 2018

Leicester City have announced that Harry Maguire has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

Maguire, 25, joined Leicester from Hull City in the summer of 2017, and impressed for the Foxes during the 2017-18 campaign before playing a key role in England’s charge to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester United were strongly linked with Maguire during the summer transfer window, but Leicester ultimately refused to sell the central defender.

READ ALSO I never meant to hurt Salah-Ramos

The Foxes have now announced that the Englishman has signed a new deal until the summer of 2023.

“Ever since I came to this club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me.

They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future,” Maguire told LCFC TV.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARCHITECTS

Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

— 10th September 2018

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building” Marcus Nkire, Abuja In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of…

  • EROSION

    Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

    — 10th September 2018

    “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control…” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States. READ…

  • ASUP

    ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly

    — 10th September 2018

    ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has called for immediate release of the White Paper on various panels reports on…

  • APC

    APC mulls restructuring

    — 10th September 2018

    A committee on True Federalism set up by the APC in its report to the immediate-past NWC had made a recommendations on 24 items to balance the federation. • Says FG to implement el-Rufai panel report • Ruling party playing politics with it, says PDP Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday,…

  • NOTHING AGAINST BUHARI

    I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark

    — 10th September 2018

    “I have nothing against president Muhammadu Buhari. He is the president of the whole country and not the North alone…” Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South South, Chief Edwin Clark has said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari to warrant a raid on his Abuja residence by officers of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share