Leicester City have announced that Harry Maguire has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

Maguire, 25, joined Leicester from Hull City in the summer of 2017, and impressed for the Foxes during the 2017-18 campaign before playing a key role in England’s charge to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester United were strongly linked with Maguire during the summer transfer window, but Leicester ultimately refused to sell the central defender.

The Foxes have now announced that the Englishman has signed a new deal until the summer of 2023.

“Ever since I came to this club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me.

They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future,” Maguire told LCFC TV.