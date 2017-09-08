The Sun News
Home / Cover / Magu, Malami feud over alleged investigation of CJN, others by EFCC

Magu, Malami feud over alleged investigation of CJN, others by EFCC

— 8th September 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The feud between the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN‎) and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu may not be over.
It clearly manifested on Friday in the response by the AGF to the media report that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen and other prominent public office holders are under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
‎A media report had alleged that Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON and other former and serving government and judicial officers are under investigation for alleged corruption.
The report also listed other high-profile Nigerians who it claimed are purportedly under investigation for corruption to include former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, present Minister of Solid Minerals Development and former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, a sitting judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Abdu Kafarati, among others.
While stating that it has nothing to do with the said media report, Malami said his ministry did not at any time leak such information to the media as wrongly alluded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
A statement by his Media Adviser, Salihu Isah‎ said the AGF “strongly frowns at any unsavoury attempt or conspiracy to drag his office and that of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria into petty squabbles in the midst of burning national issues.

Post Views: 3
