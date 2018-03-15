Magna-Carta option’ll save Nigeria – Akwara-Dundas

Gilbert Ekezie

Chimaobi Akwara-Dundas, an author, says Nigeria has always impressed the world with records of excellence in all fields of endeavour, except in self- governance.

What is your view about the state of affair in Nigeria?

Nigeria has been designed a glorious country, but the design could not help to build us a nation. They left us a chat and road map to nationhood, but should have supervised how we reach or get there. Directionless, self- rule have strayed us into the belief that our country is Kleptomania land. This is not Nigeria I know. I was born into an orderly, harmonious Nigeria where tribe and tongue differed, yet in brotherhood we stood. I am saying that the present place is no longer Nigeria. May Godliness bring us away from the Kleptomania? Also, the spate of outright robbery and looting of Nigeria treasury and resources by all in leadership, except the one that has not had the opportunity to do so, is shameful. Our pain and distress and endurance have been screwed to their sticking point and we have hit our waterloo.

How do we get out of the present situation?

We must get back to our harmonious country Nigeria and build a nation of it with our coast enlarged by our ship of state this time being guarded and guided through the high seas of nation building by reputable God fearing foreign statesmen, who are well versed in the arts of statecraft. We have made success of independence in all fields of endeavors, but scored nine percent in self rule governance; therefore, we must contract out governance or get administration experts to relieve us from the present distress and save Nigeria from impending holocaust only comparable to that of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The administrative experts should be contracted and be mandated by the UN to play the umpire between the ruled and the ruler in Nigeria till they bring us to a developed nation status.

How long do you think such administrative contract will last?

Well, the contract and relationship shall last for 20-80years. In 1998, we had made this demand, but then the military Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar discountenanced it. Today, 20 years after, what we have asked for has gone and we are still here and worse off. Obviously, every known change option, both military and civilian had been tried, except this Magna- Carta which some see as a crazy man’s idea. But, I stand by it, saying that if the ruling class in Nigeria believes that they are not holding Nigerians in bondage, then, let them grant the rule by Magna- Carta.

Are you sure the Magna- Carta you are suggesting will not lead Nigeria into another serious leadership problem?

Not at all, Magna-Carta is the best non -violent, non confrontational option to maximally nail and consign corruption to its native self destruction. It has worked in so many places.

Do you mean that with self- rule in Nigeria, the desired good governance, peace, unity and security would be a mirage?

From all indications, those will not be achieved. Not only that, it is obvious that Nigeria’s self rule administration has not been able to plan the economy and welfare commensurate with the ever increasing population, despite the abundance of God given potentials and resources.

The government has failed to guarantee security of lives and properties of the people, considering the spate of kidnapping, violent armed robbery and terrorist attacks as a result of our world record unemployment situation due to governance without idea and direction. Most of these kidnapping and violent activities are organised and maintained by those in power. And, all past administrations were indignant and disrespectful of the people in terms of their nonchalance to the sufferings and outcries of the people. Also, disorderly extortion, taxes and levies policies , especially as they affect the poor masses that form 80 per cent of our populace, is worse than what was prevalent in England by the 13th century kings and specifically King John, which gave birth to the Magna- Carta.