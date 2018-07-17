Madumere: Protesters shut down Owerri

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Vehicular and human movements were brought to a halt yesterday in the Owerri, capital of Imo state as aggrieved indigenes of the state numbering over one thousand who marched through major streets such as Wetheral, Tetelow, Okigwe and Assumpta Avenue to protest against the planned impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere instigated by the state Governor Rochas Okorocha on a trumped up charge.

Most civil servants and traders who were caught napping to had to walk long distances to their various places of work because of the traffic gridlock caused by the surging angry protesters

The protesters who had taken over the streets of Owerri as early as 6 am in the morning displayed placards with various inscriptions such as “Okorocha leave Madumere alone; Okorocha must you foist your son-in-law on Imo people; we are in Democracy not in ‘Familiocracy’; We say no to Okorocha’s third term agenda; APC will not accept imposition of family candidate; NWC rise up before we lose Imo to PDP; We appeal to President Buhari to intervene in Imo Situation”.

They accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of being the brain behind the impeachment saga through what they termed as kangaroo charges against his Deputy, whose only sin is standing with Imo people against the Governor’s third term bid through his Son –in –law, Mr. Uche Nwosu in 2019.

Similarly, the protesters who poured invectives on the state Legislators for turning themselves into the puppets in the hands of the state Governor, described the Acho Ihim led State Assembly as the worst since the creation of the state who had abandoned their legislative duties to become Okorocha’s contractors.

One of the leaders, Barr Chidiebere Nworgu, who addressed Newsmen lamented that the State is fast turning into the private Estate of Governor Okorocha to a one man business where an individual now treats the people with levity, saying that the time to resist such undemocratic tendencies coming from Okorocha.

“Where has Madumere derailed? This is a man who has been discharging his duties conscientiously coupled with infectious humility. Is it not the same Okorocha who told us that the Deputy Governor that does not give him stress, which made him pronounce in various fora that the; “Prince Madumere as his “son in whom he is well pleased. So what has changed between now and then”? He said.

He added, “the only sin of the Deputy Governor is that he is interested in contesting for the governorship of the state against the wish of Okorocha resolve to foist his son- in –law , Uche Nwosu on the party and the people of the state in 2019”.

Barr. Nworgu explained that Charter of equity must be adhered to, insisting that it is the turn of Owerri zone to produce the next Governor, come 2019.

Also, Nze Stanley Onuoha stressed that there is nothing wrong in Madumere to pursue his ambition and it is only God that gives power. He charged Nigerian politicians to stop playing God in pursuit of self-aggrandizement.