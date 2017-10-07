Made of Black: Guinness partners Thierry Henry

Adenike Adebola, Mar- keting Director, Guinness said the company is excited to be working with such a football legend this year. “Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game; he worked hard

to demonstrate his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black. He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign,” she said.

She said Guinness would also be celebrating everyday football heroes over the next year. “Those passionate about football that have shown their own Made of Black spirit and gone above and beyond to fulfil their football dreams and inspire others,” she said.