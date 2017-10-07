Made of Black: Guinness partners Thierry Henry
— 7th October 2017
By Zika Bobby
AS part of its Made of Black programme, Guinness has announced a major new partnership with football legend, Thierry Henry, to celebrate the unique passion of African fans and their Made of Black spirit.
The former Arsenal footballer will work with Guinness in Nigeria and across Africa to shine a light on those who demonstrate their Made of Black spirit.
Commenting on the partnership, Thierry Henry said: “I am incredibly excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guin- ness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to. I have heard a lot about the huge pas- sion for football that exists in Nigeria. I can’t wait to see for myself their Made of Black spirit,” he said in a statement.
Adenike Adebola, Mar- keting Director, Guinness said the company is excited to be working with such a football legend this year. “Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game; he worked hard
to demonstrate his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black. He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign,” she said.
She said Guinness would also be celebrating everyday football heroes over the next year. “Those passionate about football that have shown their own Made of Black spirit and gone above and beyond to fulfil their football dreams and inspire others,” she said.
