The Sun News
Latest
7th October 2017 - Made of Black: Guinness partners Thierry Henry
7th October 2017 - Youths protest against SARS in Rivers
7th October 2017 - ALCOHOLISM: WHY HITTING THE BOTTLE ALWAYS IS HARMFUL
7th October 2017 - How do I manage my ANGER ?
7th October 2017 - Dealing with emotionally absent partners
7th October 2017 - A good spa treatment should awaken your senses –Tukur
7th October 2017 - Subtle ways parents destroy their children’s self-esteem
7th October 2017 - BEING A MOM: Early signs of pregnancy women shouldn’t ignore
7th October 2017 - Dad was too old to influence me – Prof. Babatunde Lawal Salako
7th October 2017 - Reasons you should discuss sex before marriage
Home / Sports / Made of Black: Guinness partners Thierry Henry

Made of Black: Guinness partners Thierry Henry

— 7th October 2017

By Zika Bobby

AS part of its Made of Black programme, Guinness has announced a major new partnership with football legend, Thierry Henry, to celebrate the unique passion of African fans and their Made of Black spirit.

The former Arsenal footballer will work with Guinness in Nigeria and across Africa to shine a light on those who demonstrate their Made of Black spirit.

Commenting on the partnership, Thierry Henry said: “I am incredibly excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guin- ness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to. I have heard a lot about the huge pas- sion for football that exists in Nigeria. I can’t wait to see for myself their Made of Black spirit,” he said in a statement.

Adenike Adebola, Mar- keting Director, Guinness said the company is excited to be working with such a football legend this year. “Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game; he worked hard
to demonstrate his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black. He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign,” she said.

She said Guinness would also be celebrating everyday football heroes over the next year. “Those passionate about football that have shown their own Made of Black spirit and gone above and beyond to fulfil their football dreams and inspire others,” she said.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Youths protest against SARS in Rivers

— 7th October 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Hundreds of youths in Rivers State yesterday, staged a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, condemning the activities of some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the state police command. Protesting on the platform of Niger Delta Non-Violence Youth Leaders Assembly (NDNYLA), they marched through some major streets in…

  • Monkey pox: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures

    — 7th October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Government has set up a 12-man rapid response team to step up preventive measures to contain the spread of the strange disease, which hit the state during the week. The 12-man committee comprising top medical professionals, the core team, also has sub- committee members made of health officials mandated…

  • It’s no big deal if actresses sleep their ways to the top

    — 7th October 2017

    –Nollywood twins, Tracy & Treasure Daniels By Christian Agadibe Nollywood twins, Tracy and Treasure Daniels have been counting their blessings since they joined the Nigerian movie industry. Right now, the duo has added another feather to their caps with the production of a new movie entitled, Unknown Caller. In this chat, the Ebonyi State-born thespians…

  • FG seeks multi-purpose TV sets for Nigerians

    — 7th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has challenged the manufacturers of Set Top Boxes/Decoders in the country to produce a multi-purpose television set that will help in transforming the TV experience of Nigerians. The Minister spoke in Calabar on Thursday when he commissioned the ultra-modern Digital Set Top Box manufacturing plant, owned by…

  • Elumelu Foundation hosts 1,300 entrepreneurs from 54 countries

    — 7th October 2017

    Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), on Friday announced plan to host 1,300 African entrepreneurs, business leaders and policymakers from 54 countries in Lagos. Mrs Parminder Obe, the TEF’s Chief Executive Officer, who made this known at a briefing in Lagos, said the 3rd Annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum has been slated for October 13. She said the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share