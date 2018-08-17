Madagascar President to run for 2nd term in November elections— 17th August 2018
NAN
Madagascar’s President Hery Rajaonarimampianina has declared his intention to run for a second term in this year’s elections, which were moved to Nov. 7, after the island nation suffered a protracted political crisis.
“Let us together work towards recovery and development,’’ he said on Friday during the announcement.
Madagascar’s President, Rajaonarimampianina, has lost support since opposition demonstrations earlier in the year demanded his resignation after Madagascar adopted a new electoral law in April.
The opposition said the law favoured the ruling party during elections and placed their candidate at a disadvantage because it restricted campaign financing and media access.
READ ALSO Nigeria records 102,000 new cases of cancer annually – NGO
For more than a month, 73 opposition members of parliament and their supporters gathered in the centre of Antananarivo demanding that the president step down.
There were threats the military would step in if the government did not follow a constitutional court order in May to find a consensus candidate for the post of prime minister and establish a national unity government.
Christian Ntsay, a UN-agency technocrat, was then appointed prime minister of the island off the East African coast and the election was moved to an earlier date though only by a matter of weeks.
“In any country, people are never 100 per cent satisfied,’’ Rajaonarimampianina said on announcing his run.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Why we shut down NEMA offices nationwide- workers13th June 2018
-
Latest
Our mandate is to develop infrastructure, not share money – Lai Mohammed— 17th August 2018
NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Nigerians is to develop infrastructure that will uplift living standard but not to share money. The minister said this in Tatabu village, near Mokwa in Niger state while inspecting the reconstructed and rehabilitated Ilorin-Jebba- Mokwa road…
-
Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja— 17th August 2018
A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing two persons and leaving over 10 others trapped. The incident occurred at 1:30pm on Friday. A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building. READ ALSO LASG denies privatising water supply At the time of filing…
-
LASG denies privatising water supply— 17th August 2018
NAN The Lagos State Government on Friday said that it had yet to privatise water supply or award any water privatisation contract. The Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Mr Muminu Badmus, made the clarification in a statement in Lagos. He reacted to media reports claiming that the state government awarded a water privatisation contract to…
-
INEC promises credible governorship election in Osun— 17th August 2018
NAN Mr Segun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun, says the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state would be credible. Agbaje said this on Friday at a programme tagged, ‘ Vote Not Fight Campus Town Hall Meeting,’ held at the Osun State University in Osogbo The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports…
-
Resolve LAUTECH crisis, ASUU tells Ajimobi, Aregbesola— 17th August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri Zone, has called on Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, to resolve the crisis at Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The union, which made the call at a press conference in Awka on Friday, said the crisis had been stalling…
-
Entertainment
7 iconic Aretha Franklin musical moments from movies and TV— 17th August 2018
VOX Aretha Franklin was a riveting live performer, which is why so many retrospectives of her career have focused on her ability to wring intense emotion from essentially any song in existence, especially when she was in front of an audience. But Franklin made a lot of classic records, and those classic records were used…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Sweet homecoming: How returnee IDPs are coping with resettlement— 17th August 2018
Returning for the first time since they were forced to flee their abodes by insurgents, for many of the returnees, it was an emotional homecoming. Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri It was about midday and the radiance of the afternoon sky rendered a clear view of Gudumbali, a small community situated around the Lake Chad in Borno…
Literary Review
Identity Tones: Madu’s exhibition revs up at Artyrama— 17th August 2018
Identity Tones is a gradation of his artistic ingenuity and an unassailable imaginative wavelength. In this latest work, Madu contemplates the effect of globalisation on African identity Henry Akubuiro It’s a moment to relish for the multi-disciplinary artist, John Madu, as Artyrama presents his artworks today, Friday August 18, 2018, at the Artyrama Popup Gallery,…
-
Lifeline
Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident— 17th August 2018
The 66-year-old actor, who now walks with the aid of crutches, said he would be grateful if Nigerians could help him. Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A veteran broadcaster, journalist and television actor, Mr. Duro Solomon, is critically ill. He needs N4 million for a surgery after he narrowly survived a ghastly road accident. The broadcaster, victim…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Kalu’s mutative traducers— 17th August 2018
Anyone who knows Kalu’s profile should realise that he cannot seek publicity—contrarily, publicists look for him at all costs. Ebere Wabara They vituperatively keep mushrooming! For a while, they will recess and another irritant set will restlessly come up in mutative trance and exponential dimensions. Social media and provincial rag-sheets are the yellowish instrumentalities of…
Columnists
-
Rising tide of ethno-regional populism in northern Nigeria— 17th August 2018
This provincial triumphalism will degenerate into ethno-regional populism as soon as the other sections of the country cried out as the most marginalised. Majeed Dahiru The entry of President Muhammadu Buhari into partisan politics in 2003 birthed a new political culture in northern Nigeria. Riding on a wave of intense ethno-geographic and religious sentiments, Buhari…
-
How parenting makes or mars destiny— 17th August 2018
Millions of youth are suffering in the world today because of bad parenting. Many couples have children they did not plan for, or were ill-prepared to take care of. Ladi Ayodeji How you turn out in life may largely be the consequences of what your parents did to you and to themselves. It is like…
-
Unnecessary controversies— 17th August 2018
There is the unnecessary argument over the fate of Bukola Saraki as Senate President. Ordinarily, since re-decamping from APC back to PDP, his designation should not be an issue. Duro Onabule There should be little or no surprise on the row over the need to recall National Assembly or not, to urgently debate the budget…
-
PDP and its presidential aspirants— 17th August 2018
By the number of aspirants, PDP has a handful. The party, therefore, has an arduous task to pick a candidate from among these aspirants. Onuoha Ukeh As the 2019 elections draw near, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a nest of presidential aspirants. The political party is brimming with aspirants, both old members…
-
Climate change: No longer debate for distant nations— 16th August 2018
Climate change is no longer a debate for the white man and western world. Only fools will even consider it a topic of debate still. Newton Jibunoh In my first Sun newspaper column back in January 2018, I wrote about the origins of the herdsmen crisis. My focus then was to establish the link between…
-
21 tips for travelling alone— 16th August 2018
Travelling alone is awesome with incredible freedom to discover how “notorious” one can be while alone without preying eyes looking at one’s secrets. Frank Meke Nigerians naturally do not like to travel alone, not to the village, parties, picnics, boat cruise or even to watch football matches. Sometimes, this natural disposition costs so much for…
-
The golden girls from Anambra— 16th August 2018
The young lasses, who have now become Africa’s golden girls, are Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye. Alvan Ewuzie The exciting news that five girls from Anambra State, who represented Nigeria and Africa at the World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, United States, last Thursday, won…
-
How not to pervert history— 16th August 2018
“Some of us were old enough to know what transpired under Buhari as a military dictator. It’s easy to revise history to suit certain partisan ends…” Frank Adeoti It is quite amazing and amusing how some pitiable characters are hell-bent in perverting our history. And they are doing it with all the warped strength in…
-
Emotionally devastated— 16th August 2018
I’m 30, never dated in nine months. Four years running I have been so depressed and emotionally devastated to trust any woman. Dr Bibbi Oluranti Dear doc, I love your column and need this urgent advice. Due to my inability to mingle with the opposite sex, I have a history of 17 turn-offs – spurned…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 16th August 2018
Back pain does not discriminate. There are sufferers everywhere dotting the globe. It affects the white, the black, etc. Back pain does not respect hierarchy in the office. Charles Ehirim Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply