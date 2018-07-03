Macron’s visit: Guards Brigade alerts Abuja residents of heavy artillery gunfire

The Sun News
Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, has alerted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic as it is set to carry out the traditional firing of artillery gun salute for the visiting President of France Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday.

The artillery gun salute according to the Public Relations Officer, Capt. Haruna Timothy Tagwai, would take place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Tagwai specifically alerted the public especially those living within the Airport and its environs not to panic at the sound of the simulated firing of military weapons later Tuesday, saying it was part of the ceremonial  activities lined up for the visiting President who is on a two day visit to Nigeria.

The Guards Brigade is charged with the responsibilities of providing security for the president, his immediate family and other top VIPs as well as provide security for the FCT and its surrounding states

The Brigade’s PRO, in a statement announcing  the programme lined up to welcome Mr. Macron, said “The President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Marcon will pay a two-day State Visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 3 – 4 July 2018.

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the visit, there would be provision of guard of honour and the traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute on 3 July 2018 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“In view of the above, you are please requested to inform the general public especially those living within the Airport and its environs not to panic at the sound of the simulated firing of military weapons during the aforementioned date.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public. Please accept the best regards of the Commander Guards Brigade,”​ the statement said.

 

 

 

 

