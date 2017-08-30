The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2017 - 5 Nigerian pilgrims die, 1 gives birth in Saudi Arabia
30th August 2017 - BREAKING: Another ritualist den discovered in Mushin
30th August 2017 - BREAKING: Rohr drops Akpeyi, invites Dele Ajiboye
30th August 2017 - UPDATE: 10 witnesses to testify against Evans, others
30th August 2017 - Bizman faces N510,000 ceramic fraud charge
30th August 2017 - Thousands Nigerians missing in recent times, AI alleges
30th August 2017 - Airport ready for Eid-el-Kabir – FAAN
30th August 2017 - Macron plans big for Africa, sets up advisory body
30th August 2017 - Sallah: Call IPOB, Biafra agitators to order, ACF tasks Igbo leaders, govs
30th August 2017 - Group gets Ogun Assembly’s nod on maternal, child health
Home / National / World News / Macron plans big for Africa, sets up advisory body

Macron plans big for Africa, sets up advisory body

— 30th August 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron has established a brand new Presidential Council for Africa, designed to advise him on African issues and help identify and address the many challenges facing the continent.
In his first annual address to France’s 170 ambassadors on Tuesday, Macron reiterated his plans to place the African continent at the heart of his foreign policy, stating that “the future of the world will largely be played out in Africa”.
France maintains close and often complex ties with its former African colonies and the wider region, and French presidents traditionally reaffirm their commitment to the continent early on in their mandates.
Macron has repeatedly listed peace talks in Libya and addressing the migrant crisis in North Africa among his main foreign policy objectives, while also striving to deliver a positive message on the continent’s development.

“Africa is not only the continent of crises and migrations; it is a continent of the future,” he told the ambassadors in Paris. “Which is why we cannot leave Africa alone to face its demographic, climatic and political challenges.”
The French president said he would soon be travelling to Burkina Faso to “carry this message”. Before heading there, he will be convening his brand new Presidential Council for Africa, tasked with advising him on African matters and preparing his trips to the continent.
A campaign promise, the council will initially have 11 members – all of them “dedicated representatives of civil society”, appointed on a voluntary basis.
They include Jean-Marc Adjovi-Boco, a former captain of Benin’s national football team, Kenyan researcher Yvonne Mburu, French lawyer Yves-Justice Djimi, and former Beninese ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou, who graduated from France’s elite school of government, the ENA, the same year as Macron.
Sources at the Elysée Palace said the council would be “neither a think-tank nor an African fan club of the president”, but rather an advisory body designed to keep the president abreast of developments on the continent.
According to Jeune Afrique, a pan-African news magazine based in Paris: “The council will notably meet with Macron ahead of each trip to Africa and help draft key speeches relating to the continent.”
In setting up the advisory body, Macron will be hoping to secure a better grasp of African issues and avoid the communication blunders that have plagued past French presidents in their relations with the continent.
It was notably the case with Nicolas Sarkozy, whose troubled rapport with African countries never fully recovered from a controversial speech he gave in Dakar, at the start of his presidency, in which he stated that “the African has not fully entered history”.
Macron, France’s youngest leader since Napoleon, has already faced accusations of paternalism and contempt after declaring in July that “civilisational” problems were holding Africa back, and lamenting the fact that African women have “seven or eight children”.
He will be hoping for a better reception when he delivers a keynote speech in November detailing his African policy, in what is likely to be the new council’s first major assignment. (France24)

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th August 2017 at 2:02 pm
    Reply

    France do not have a place in 21st century Africa. There is no place for bandits in 21st century Africa.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

5 Nigerian pilgrims die, 1 gives birth in Saudi Arabia

— 30th August 2017

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said that five Nigerian pilgrims have so far died in Saudi Arabia. One female pilgrim was also reported to have put to bed in the holy land. NAHCON’s head of the medical team, Dr Ibrahim Kana, who disclosed this at a pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders, also said…

  • BREAKING: Another ritualist den discovered in Mushin

    — 30th August 2017

    From: Christopher Oji Another ritualist den discovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos State. One of the suspected ritualists was set ablaze while two others were rescued by the Police  from being lynched. The tunnel where they were found leads to a moribund company. Syringes believed to be used in injecting…

  • BREAKING: Rohr drops Akpeyi, invites Dele Ajiboye

    — 30th August 2017

    From: Bunmi Ogunyale Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has called up into the Super Eagles camp Plateau United goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye to replace injured Daniel Akpeyi. DailySunSport learnt that the second choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will be in goal in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon on Friday. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT -…

  • UPDATE: 10 witnesses to testify against Evans, others

    — 30th August 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Police have lined up 10 witnesses to testify against  the billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans and his co-accused who were arraigned before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on a two count charge. Evans, who was docked before Justice Akeem Oshodi, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to the two counts…

  • Bizman faces N510,000 ceramic fraud charge

    — 30th August 2017

    A 33-year-old businessman, Innocent Ikenna, who allegedly obtained ceramic worth N510,000 under false pretences, on Wednesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing charges of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing. Ikenna, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. But the Police Prosecutor,…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share