Mace theft: Reps demand Omo-Agege’s prosecution

Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

The House of Representatives has demanded the immediate prosecution of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; for his role in the theft of the Senate mace in April.

The House demanded that Omo-Agege should be prosecuted, alongside six other suspects, on charges of treasonable felony, assault occasioning harm, conspiracy to steal and actual theft of the mace and incitement and breach of peace inside the Senate chamber and contempt ex-facie.

This were part of the recommendations of the National Assembly Joint Ad-hoc Committee on the invasion of the Senate chamber by hoodlums in April.

The House adopted all the recommendations of the committee, which was laid at yesterday’s plenary by the co-chairman, Betty Apiafi. Other recommendations of the committee includes Omo-Agege’s immediate suspension for 180 legislative days and that a special compensation be awarded to the five staff of the National Assembly who resisted the invading thugs. The committee also commended Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu for refusing to be intimidated during the invasion and upholding his oath of office.

Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, who presided over the consideration of the report, urged the management of National Assembly to review existing security operational procedure to enable the Sergeant-At-Arms take the lead in providing security in the complex.