The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - APDA demands probe into Senate invasion
18th April 2018 - FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa
18th April 2018 - Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock
18th April 2018 - Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division
18th April 2018 - Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
18th April 2018 - APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
18th April 2018 - Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud
18th April 2018 - Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba
18th April 2018 - Yoruba leaders advise members to obtain voter cards
Home / Cover / National / Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock
EKWEREMADU, Osinbajo meet over Omo-Agege action

Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock

— 18th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu met behind closed at the the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came hours after some hoodlums, said to have been led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, invaded the Senate plenary session and made away with the mace, the symbol of authority of the Senate.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Ekweremadu said he came to update Osinbajo on what happened earlier at the Senate.

“I am sure you are aware of the Senate invasion today and we have to come and brief the Vice President because the President is not in town. So it was appropriate for him to know what transpired because we run a democracy, we are all in one government. It is the responsibility of the President or the Vice President to ensure that there is law and order in the country, and once we have this kind of major development it is important that he is briefed at the earliest opportunity,” said the Deputy Senate President.

“As the Senate President is out of the country, it is therefore my responsibility to come over and brief the Vice President. He has sympathized with us over what happened, and he is going to join forces with us to ensure that we get to the root of the matter to make sure that this will not happen again.

“For us, it’s a threat to our democracy, the invasion of the parliament is not acceptable to any person. It is not acceptable to me, it is not acceptable to the VP, it not acceptable to my colleagues. I believe it is not also acceptable to the President, so those who acted this script must be on their own.

“All we need to do as a country is to ensure that this is forestalled, and I want to appeal to the media to help us discourage this kind of brigandage so that people have to behave in a very responsible manner. But let me assure you that we are on top of the situation. We did our sitting today and we are going to continue tomorrow.

Ekweremadu continued that: “Having suffered suspension, does Omo-Agege has legal right to enter the chamber? It was a breach of the law for him to force himself into the chambers. As I said, the police is still investigating. We are going to find out the details of those who aided him to come in, and then some of them I believe have been arrested, and we will get to the root of the matter,” the Senator said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th April 2018 at 8:00 pm
    Reply

    Ekweremadu and Osinbajo are complicit and collaborators of the enemy in the enemy’s murder of this territory natives and in the enemy’s plunder of this territory natives God given wealth. They are complicit and collaborators in facilitating the instruments with which the enemy plunder this territory natives God given wealth with which the enemy funds the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Osinbajo, Ekweremadu, NASS must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APDA demands probe into Senate invasion

— 18th April 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the invasion of the Senate Chamber, by unknown gunmen, Advance Peoples Democratic Party, (APDA), on Monday, called on the heads of security agencies to immediately commence investigation into the impasse and ensure speedy apprehension of perpetrators. The party described the invasion as a national embarrassment which must be handled with seriousness….

  • FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

    — 18th April 2018

    The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road. The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting. He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister…

  • Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa

    — 18th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Atleast 17 victims slaughtered by herdsmen in Tiv villages in the Southern Senatorial Districts of Nasarawa state were yesterday given mass burial amidst tears. About seven of the victims were buried at the Christian cementary in Lafia while 10 got buried in mass grave at Keana, headquarters of Keana Local Government Area…

  • EKWEREMADU, Osinbajo meet over Omo-Agege action

    Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock

    — 18th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu met behind closed at the the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting came hours after some hoodlums, said to have been led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, invaded the Senate plenary session and made away with the mace, the symbol of authority of…

  • Sokoto land to army DIVISION

    Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division

    — 18th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State government said it has allocated land and structures to serve as temporary headquarters for the take-off of the new 8 Division for the Nigerian Army in the state. The establishment of the division was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. Speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the State…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share