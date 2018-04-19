The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Mace snatching: APC disowns own senator
19th April 2018 - Kalu commends UNILAG, pledges foundation’s support 
19th April 2018 - Senator, others arrested as gang attacks Senate
19th April 2018 - How invading thugs attempted to kidnap 2 senators –Ekweremadu
19th April 2018 - Senate invasion: It’s treasonable offence –Lawyers
19th April 2018 - FG probes mace theft in Senate, Ekweremadu briefs Osinbajo
19th April 2018 - … PDP condemns invasion, lawyer slams NASS security
19th April 2018 - Why Edo’ll not handover schools to missions –Obaseki
19th April 2018 - Wike sues FG, IOCs over soot pollution
19th April 2018 - Benue Govt alleges plot to attack communities 
Home / Cover / National / Mace snatching: APC disowns own senator
Mace

Mace snatching: APC disowns own senator

— 19th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja; and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the actions of its senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, over his alleged role in the snatching of the Senate mace, by some hoodlums, yesterday.

The party described the act as an “attack on democracy,” in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“We call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice,” the statement read.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also condemned the invasion.

Reacting to the incident, in Abuja, yesterday, Atiku described the attack as a dangerous precedent and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy by anti-democratic elements.

“I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution, but also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy. If one organ is harmed, it affects others.”

Atiku said given the tension in the country, the timing of the attack could not have come at a worst time for Nigeria and that using illegal and unconstitutional methods to threaten the authority of a key democratic institution is “unacceptable, evil, and condemnable.”

To Third Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute, the development showed that the Eight Senate is not accepted by the people. The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the National Open University Council said the incident meant that the nation’s democracy is still faulty.

“If thugs can enter the Senate and cart away the mace, it doesn’t augur well for you and I. It means that the security has totally broken down in this country. And, that means that the present Senate is not acceptable to the generality of the people; their performance is not satisfactory. It also indicates that.”

The Ugbokolo, Okpokwu, Benue state-born Ebute further said as representatives of the people, Senate should be a people-oriented Senate so that the wishes of the people would always preoccupy the Senate.

Meanwhile, Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed shock over the invasion.

The party said it was stunned when the thugs invaded the hallowed chamber, disrupted theplenary, and plucked the Mace from its stand and walked away with it.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Ifeanyi Osuoza,  the PDP said it was flabbergasted that the suspended senator supervised the desecration of the hallowed chambers by thugs.

“Delta State PDP is aghast and flabbergasted by this shameful show of brazen impunity and unbridled affront on our democracy by a member of the Senate, who is not only expected to be distinguished and matured in actions, but is sadly from Delta state and representing the intelligent, discerning and well respected people of Delta Central senatorial district…”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mace

Mace snatching: APC disowns own senator

— 19th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja; and Paul Osuyi, Asaba The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the actions of its senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, over his alleged role in the snatching of the Senate mace, by some hoodlums, yesterday. The party described the act as an “attack on democracy,”…

  • Kalu

    Kalu commends UNILAG, pledges foundation’s support 

    — 19th April 2018

    Gabriel Dike Former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for producing quality graduates for the country. He promised the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation’s support for the institution. Kalu said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe…

  • Senator

    Senator, others arrested as gang attacks Senate

    — 19th April 2018

    •It’s treason against Legislature –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo Gangsterism   played out at the Senate yesterday as a gang stormed the chamber during plenary and made away with the symbol of authority – the Mace. Like a scene from Hollywood action movie, members of the gang quietly slipped into the Senate chamber and…

  • Ekweremadu

    How invading thugs attempted to kidnap 2 senators –Ekweremadu

    — 19th April 2018

    •NASS gives DSS, police 24 hours to recover mace Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has shed light on how invading thugs almost kidnapped two senators, yesterday. It was also a day the National Assembly gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, 24 hours to…

  • Senate

    Senate invasion: It’s treasonable offence –Lawyers

    — 19th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Senate was under attack, yesterday, when a suspended Senator, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege stormed the Senate plenary session with thugs and seized the mace, the symbol of authority.  Some senior lawyers told Daily Sun that the move was equaivalent of a civilian coup against the second arm of government.  In his reaction,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share