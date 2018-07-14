– The Sun News
EBUBE NWAGBO

Lying men turn me off – Ebube Nwagbo, actress

— 14th July 2018

If you have been crushing on beautiful actress, Ebube Nwagbo, and you tell lies, you rather steer clear of her.

The leggy diva has given a hint on what turns her off in men. The Anambra State-born thespian revealed to Inside Nollywood that lying men piss her off. “I can’t deal with a man that lies. It turns me off instantly. I love truth and honesty. Once you begin to lie, I’m off,” she said matter-of-factly.

Ms Nwagbo, who recently won Fashion Icon of the Year award during the Anambra Fashion Show, ex- pressed her gratitude to the organizers. “I’m excited. I appreciate the organizers for deeming me fit to be their Fashion Icon of the Year. I feel special seeing my state appreciate me,” Nwagbo enthused.

