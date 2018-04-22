Lulu splashes N14.5 million scholarship on 20 U-13 players— 22nd April 2018
Former NFF President Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has awarded academic scholarship to 20 U-13 players who excelled at the just concluded 2018 FOSLA Academy Football Tournaments. The recipients which includes ten boys and five girls are from Kogi State and FCT.
The scholarship which is worth N14. 5 million annually, will see the beneficiaries combining their academics with football career starting from JSS 1.
Among the lucky recipients who would undergo the final screening exercise on 1st July, 2018 are Shedrack Gabriel(Abuja Municipal Area Council), Jeremiah Edem(Abuja Municipal Area Council ), Noel Aminu(Abuja Municipal Area Council ), Eziekel Kingsley(Abuja Municipal Area Council ), Bamaiyi Innocent (Abaji Area Council), Hope Limus(Gwagwalada Area Council ), Kasimu Usman(Karshi), Olarewaju Waliyu(Bwari Area Council ), Peter Emmanuel(Idah Local Government Area) , Attah Samuel(Idah LGA ), Ibrahim Alhaji(Idah LGA ), Usman Abass(Anka LGA) , Amedu Israel(Ibaji LGA ), Benjamin Alfa(Igalamela LGA) and Joel Tukura(Bassa LGA).
The five girls who were selected are Folorunsho Fumilayo(Gwagwalada Area Council ), Obadiac Juliana(Gwagwalada Area Council) Nwachukwu Faith(Bwari Area Council ), Hassana Amodu(Igalamela LGA) & Aisha Suleiman(Dekina LGA).
The selected players were among the over 400 players that took part in the 2018 edition of the FOSLA Academy U. 13 tournaments held in Idah, Kogi State and Abuja. The players also participated in the FOSLA Academy Common Entrance Examination where those that excelled in both were selected.
The final phase of the screening exercise will be held on 1st July, 2018, where verification of various documents submitted by the players would be effected.
The second set of beneficiaries of the Program at Fosla Academy are presently writing their Senior Secondary School examinations, while 14 of the first set of students, are now studying various academic courses at the Nasarawa University Keffi.
