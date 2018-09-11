– The Sun News
LSETF

LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

— 11th September 2018

In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state.

According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of up to N500,000 can apply for the loan at five per cent interest rate under the LSETF Loan Programme, which commenced on September 3, and closes on Sun-
day, September 30.

A statement made by LSETF explained that Interested applicants can obtain application forms at the LSETF liaison offices across the 20 local government offices in Lagos State and can also submit completed application forms at the same location or apply online via the LSETF website.

Speaking on the opening of the loan application, the Executive Secretary of the LSETF, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode said the process is entirely free and open to all small business operators who are residents of Lagos State, irrespective of their tribe, gender, religion or political affiliation.

“This loan application window is a follow up to our existing loan programme where the Fund has disbursed almost N6 billion to approximately 7,000 beneficiaries. The month-long application window is now possible following the process optimization we carried out as a result of the huge backlog we had to deal with having recorded an overwhelming response to the open and rolling application process we had running before.

Going forward, the LSETF applications will be accessible at periodic windows as we have it now. So I call on qualified small businesses to apply as soon as possible before the close of the application window,” Oyebode said.

“I am very proud that the process for obtaining these loans has been transparent, merit-based, free and fair. This is a testament to the integrity of the LSETF team, who have demonstrated exemplary adherence to our core values and their unwavering commitment to help small businesses expand and create jobs. To this end, I am pleased to note that the existing beneficiaries have been able to put more than 24,000 people to work within the last two years,” he added.

In addition to accessing the loans, LSETF also provides beneficiaries with professional business trainings, helps promote their businesses through public procurement opportunities, fairs, exhibitions and awareness programmes.

LSETF will also work to help create an enabling environment for small businesses operating in the state by working with relevant government ministries, department and agencies to address any issue, procedure or policy that hampers the smooth operations of their businesses in the state.

