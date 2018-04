LSETF launches loan tracking website

In a bid to ensure a smooth application process for its loans and provide adequate financing for Lagos businesses, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has launched an upgraded online portal embedded with loan tracking capabilities for improved application experience for applicants of its loan programmes.

According to the Fund, the website has a more visually appealing look and feel as well as easier navigation for a better user experience.

LSETF explains that the portal has also been redesigned to aid easier online loan application process that is now trackable to the point of disbursement to the beneficiaries. There is also improved information sharing, communications and transparency on the loan programmes and other programmes being implemented by the LSETF.

Its Executive Secretary, Akin Oyebode, noted that; “the revamped LSETF portal goes beyond enhanced visual appeal; it is rather a comprehensive enhancement that further deepens our commitment to transparency and actualisation of our merit-based processes for applicants of the LSETF loans or any other party seeking to engage with us. In line with advancements in online capabilities that have greatly improved user experience, I am pleased that every applicant to the LSETF loan programmes can now easily track the progress of their applications within the comfort of their offices or homes.

“We have also included new features that will make the portal a repository of useful educative resources for our stakeholders. Visitors will benefit from the up-to-date information and trainings to guide them in making better business decisions. The resources to be hosted on the site will include guides on business regulations in Lagos which include local government taxes and levies and advert rates by Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA). Most importantly, Lagos residents are to experience improved access to our customer service team, who give immediate response to their queries within 24 hours. The newly improved site is in an expression of our commitment to serve Lagos residents better.”