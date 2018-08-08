– The Sun News
LRCN

LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians

— 8th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

With effect from the 2018/2019 academic session, the Library Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) will commence compulsory certification of trained Librarians at the point of graduation in order to boost the global competitiveness of Nigerian Librarians, Prof. Michael Afolabi, the Registrar of  LRCN has revealed.

Prof. Afolabi, disclosed this at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) during a national  workshop organised by the council to up skill certified librarians across the country.

The Registrar said the council had secured the approval of the Ministry of Education to commence   the compulsory registration exercise.

Said he, “We are determined to  ensure that more graduates are  certified in order to emerge as globally competitive professionals”, Afolabi  said, maintaining that the Council would ensure that only certified librarians would be employed to manage libraries in the country.

The Registrar maintained that the point of registration, initiative would help weed out quacks in the library profession.

He further disclosed that the Council had written to employers of labour to recruit and promote only certified librarians as part of the measures to ensure that the profession is sanitised of quacks.

The Registrar, who stated that the council had certified about 5437 Librarians, also called on all holders of degree in Library and Information Science to register with the council or be  denied opportunity to practice as librarians.

READ ALSO: Doors open for Fede Valverde

He said the workshop tagged ‘Electronic Resource Management Systems in Libraries’  was organised to build the capacity of librarians on contemporary  issues in Library and Information Science to enable them perform better.

The Registrar said that the workshop was the second on the list of the Council’s workshop slated  for 2018.  The first workshop, according to him, was held at the Bayero University  on cloud-based services in the libraries, while the next workshop would be held at the University of Ibadan in November this year.

ice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, in his address at the workshop, thanked the Council for holding its national workshop in the University for the third time under his tenure.

“This has shown that the Council is really satisfied with the level of ICT development in the University  as  well as the ambience of our virtual library”, Ozumba, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof Igwe said.

He said that his administration was committed to building a fully digitized library that would meet the present and future demand of teaching and learning.

READ ALSO: Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference

Prof Ozumba said that the library was playing a crucial role in the newly accredited e-learning of the university, stating the commitment of his administration to making the institution’s library to be globally competitive.

 

 

