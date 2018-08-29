– The Sun News
LP chieftain tasks party leaders on competence

— 29th August 2018

NAN

Mr Jacob Ebunlore, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo state, has tasked party leaders to search for competent and credible candidate capable of winning the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Ebunlore, who stated this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, stressed that only competent candidate would be able to wrestle power from incumbent party.

“Oyo state is blessed with many competent people vying for political positions, especially governorship ticket under various political parties.

“It is, therefore, necessary for us in LP to present best among bests to win the election.

“We should not place our choice on the higher bidder principle or materialism but personal integrity, competency and positive track records,’’ he said.

Ebunlore further said the party would present candidates for all contesting seats, both at the national and state levels during 2019 general elections.

He urged the party faithful to woo more members to the party and remain steadfast for the progress of the party in the state.

The chieftain implored the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

