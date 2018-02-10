The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - Low turnout, late arrival of materials witnessed in Kano LG poll
10th February 2018 - Festus Keyamo withdraws from Stephanie Otobo’s case vs Apostle Suleiman
10th February 2018 - Advocates of cattle colony enemies of the state – Delta lawmaker
10th February 2018 - Buhari rejoices with China on Lunar new year
10th February 2018 - NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa
10th February 2018 - Katsina re-run peaceful
10th February 2018 - Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting
10th February 2018 - State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan
10th February 2018 - How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK
10th February 2018 - Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar
Home / National / Low turnout, late arrival of materials witnessed in Kano LG poll

Low turnout, late arrival of materials witnessed in Kano LG poll

— 10th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Local Government polls took off on slggish note, on Saturday morning, following the late arrival of election materials in many voting centres and the non participation of many opposition actors in the state.

A random visit to many centres in the state capital such as in Gwale, Nassawa, Fagge Local Government Areas in the indicated some of these centres were yet to receive their voting materials as at about 11. 00 am.

At the Junior Girl Secondary School, Gauwna, in Nassarawa Local Government Area at 11. 40 am, there were no voting materials on ground while a few voters, officials and some police officers were seen resting under different shades of trees. The same situation is replicated in many centres.

The election was also characterised by a near state of voters apathy. It was also observed that many of the centres had low turnout of voters, some of whom had turned out to vote, waited only to return home.

Official sources indicated that a majority of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) did not participate in the Local Government election.
They were affected by their inability to buy the election forms within the time frame allowed by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission( KANSIEC).

An official source expressed worry about the delay calling attention to the fact the restrictions on vehicular movement in the state would lapse at 4 00 pm.

Additional checks by the reporter showed that the exercise has been largely peaceful across the state as at midday. Citizens of the state adhered to an advisory by the police to exercise their civic responsibilities in a violent free manner.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Low turnout, late arrival of materials witnessed in Kano LG poll

— 10th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Local Government polls took off on slggish note, on Saturday morning, following the late arrival of election materials in many voting centres and the non participation of many opposition actors in the state. A random visit to many centres in the state capital such as in Gwale, Nassawa, Fagge Local…

  • Festus Keyamo withdraws from Stephanie Otobo’s case vs Apostle Suleiman

    — 10th February 2018

    Kate Madu More drama has continued to unfold in the Stephanie Otobo saga as Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) Chambers, lawyer to Stephanie Otobo, the Canada-based night club stripper and musician, has sought to withdraw as counsel in the Otobo vs Apostle Suleman’s sex case. Recall that Otobo had alleged that Apostle Johnson Suleman, president and…

  • Advocates of cattle colony enemies of the state – Delta lawmaker

    — 10th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Daniel Yingi, has described advocates of cattle colony as enemies of the state, saying that their thoughts and actions are capable of causing crisis and disharmony among Nigerians. Yingi, who represents Burutu I constituency, is the chairman of the House Standing Committee on Environment,…

  • Buhari rejoices with China on Lunar new year

    — 10th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the government and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari in his letter to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said: “As…

  • NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa

    — 10th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Suspected assassins, on Friday evening, killed Okaye Igali, the National Union of Local Government Employees Chairman in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state. According to investigations the assassins believed to have been on the trail of Igali intercepted the tricycle taking tp the waterside at Anyama- Ijaw junction and dealt…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share