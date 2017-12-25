The Sun News
Home / National / Low key Christmas observed in Ondo

Low key Christmas observed in Ondo

— 25th December 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Christmas was, on Monday, celebrated in Akure, the Ondo State capital,
and other towns in the state in low key.

The current fuel scarcity in the country and the economic hardship
were attributed to the situation.

This year’s celebration was devoid of glamour that usually
characterized the festival, as many people stay in door.

The situation also affected many of the churches as there was low turn
out of worshippers in many of the churches in Akure.

This is even as there was no social activities in many of the social
centres, especially restaurants and eatries in the town, a situation
which was unusual.

Despite the seizable number of Christians in Akure, many of the
churches recorded low turn out and many streets were deserted.

The state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu had, in his Christmas message,
urged the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and love in the
country and the state in particular.

In his christmas sermon, Pastor Joseph Oladipupo of Faith and Victory
Church Akure urged Nigerians to return to God.

He specifically called on the leaders and those in government to rely
on God and not their wisdom for the country to experience the desired
development.

Meanwhile, the people of Ondo State have continued to groan over the
scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

Motorists in the state have also boycotted motor parks as many of them
now sleep in the few filling stations that have the product.

It was gathered that a litre of petrol is now sold for #300 in the few
filling stations where it is sold, while many filling stations are
under lock and key due to non availability of the product.

The situation has caused an increase in transport fare in the state as
taxi drop now costs N100 as against N50.

Also, Akure to Osogbo which cost #1000 before is now #2,500, making it
difficult for many to travel for yuletide, even as those in the town
could not visit their love ones.

Low key Christmas observed in Ondo

— 25th December 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Christmas was, on Monday, celebrated in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and other towns in the state in low key. The current fuel scarcity in the country and the economic hardship were attributed to the situation. This year's celebration was devoid of glamour that usually characterized the festival, as many people…

