Low key Christmas observed in Ondo

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Christmas was, on Monday, celebrated in Akure, the Ondo State capital,

and other towns in the state in low key.

The current fuel scarcity in the country and the economic hardship

were attributed to the situation.

This year’s celebration was devoid of glamour that usually

characterized the festival, as many people stay in door.

The situation also affected many of the churches as there was low turn

out of worshippers in many of the churches in Akure.

This is even as there was no social activities in many of the social

centres, especially restaurants and eatries in the town, a situation

which was unusual.

Despite the seizable number of Christians in Akure, many of the

churches recorded low turn out and many streets were deserted.

The state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu had, in his Christmas message,

urged the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and love in the

country and the state in particular.

In his christmas sermon, Pastor Joseph Oladipupo of Faith and Victory

Church Akure urged Nigerians to return to God.

He specifically called on the leaders and those in government to rely

on God and not their wisdom for the country to experience the desired

development.

Meanwhile, the people of Ondo State have continued to groan over the

scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

Motorists in the state have also boycotted motor parks as many of them

now sleep in the few filling stations that have the product.

It was gathered that a litre of petrol is now sold for #300 in the few

filling stations where it is sold, while many filling stations are

under lock and key due to non availability of the product.

The situation has caused an increase in transport fare in the state as

taxi drop now costs N100 as against N50.

Also, Akure to Osogbo which cost #1000 before is now #2,500, making it

difficult for many to travel for yuletide, even as those in the town

could not visit their love ones.