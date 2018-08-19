I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola

Olaide Omotola is an electrical engineer and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Confederated Facilitators Limited, a financial intermediary, which later metamorphosed into CFL Group with 15 subsidiaries.

He has been involved in the execution of several projects ranging from the Lagos Light Rail, Tejuoso Market, Alade Mall, Marina Car Park, as well as captive power generation for oil and gas firms in the downstream sector. He has also been involved in many other projects under the Nigeria Local Content scheme. Omotola is a regular speaker at seminars and an advocate of social transformation. He has been the chancellor of eBootcamp, Artisan Village, Exportwise, Minespower and publisher of Infrawatch, an online newspaper.

In this interview, he talks about his favourites….

What is your favourite food?

My favourite food is catfish stew with eko. (Eko is a meal made from steamed corn starch and traditionally wrapped with the leaf of the plant, Thaumatococcus danielli). Eating what we call ‘swallow’ in Nigeria parlance (garri, semovita, pounded yam, amala) is not my thing.