– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola
19th August 2018 - For the Nigerian youth, wise counsels on leadership
19th August 2018 - Stop maltreating that child from the village
19th August 2018 - Before your old wife defects
19th August 2018 - An urgent call to protect Nigeria’s elephants
19th August 2018 - Restructuring NYSC scheme, solution to unemployment
19th August 2018 - The multitude at RCCG Convention
19th August 2018 - “There are days I wonder if my mind is an engine or an exhaust”
19th August 2018 - Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate
19th August 2018 - Defections: PDP, APC have messed up party system – Junaidu Mohammad
Home / Features / I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola
OLAIDE OMOTOLA

I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola

— 19th August 2018

Suibomi Fatayo

Olaide Omotola is an electrical engineer and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Confederated Facilitators Limited, a financial intermediary, which later metamorphosed into CFL Group with 15 subsidiaries.

He has been involved in the execution of several projects ranging from the Lagos Light Rail, Tejuoso Market, Alade Mall, Marina Car Park, as well as captive power generation for oil and gas firms in the downstream sector. He has also been involved in many other projects under the Nigeria Local Content scheme. Omotola is a regular speaker at seminars and an advocate of social transformation. He has been the chancellor of eBootcamp, Artisan Village, Exportwise, Minespower and publisher of Infrawatch, an online newspaper.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter of gas

In this interview, he talks about his favourites….

What is your favourite food?

My favourite food is catfish stew with eko. (Eko is a meal made from steamed corn starch and traditionally wrapped with the leaf of the plant, Thaumatococcus danielli). Eating what we call ‘swallow’ in Nigeria parlance (garri, semovita, pounded yam, amala) is not my thing.

Favourite drink

I will go with Maltina. I like Maltina.

Favourite holiday spot

Dubai of course!

Who is your favourite designer?

Hugo Boss.

Your dress code?

Right now, I love to wear native “suits.” For casual wear, I go for jeans and shirts.

Favourite colour

My all-time favourite colour is white. For suits, I wear dark blue.

Favourite automobile

Without saying, it is the Range Rover.

Favourite quote

With God, nothing is impossible.

Favourite movie

My favourite movie is A Few Good Men by Tom Cruise and Demi Moore.

Favourite book(s)

There are two books I love so much – Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe. It does not matter when last I read it but how well I like it. The second one is The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene.

Favourite music or genre

(Laughs) It is juju Yoruba music for now. I love King Sunny Ade’s Synchro System and Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s Beast of No Nation

Fashion accessory you can’t do without?

My wristwatch!

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIAN YOUTH

For the Nigerian youth, wise counsels on leadership

— 19th August 2018

As individual members of the vibrant Nigerian youth segment, one important lesson to learn is that you are like a broomstick that must be banded with others to become a tool for political, economic and social change. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi On Saturday, August 11, 2018, the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, was in our dear…

  • OKWUOSA

    Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate

    — 19th August 2018

    Okwuosa, who is angling to represent Anambra South in the forthcoming 2019 election, gave reasons he wants to go to the upper legislative chamber. David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Honourable Azuka Okwuosa is a knight of the Anglican Church and frontline politician in Anambra State, who was mentored by the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Therefore,…

  • PARTY SYSTEM

    Defections: PDP, APC have messed up party system – Junaidu Mohammad

    — 19th August 2018

    “They have messed the already corrupt judiciary, they have messed the party system and I have said it as far back as 2015 that there is no difference between the two parties” • Urges Sakari to resign as Senate president Desmond Mgboh, Kano Second Republic politician and social critic, Dr Junaidu Mohammad, is a man…

  • SUPER DIPLOMAT

    Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)

    — 19th August 2018

    “Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.” Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of…

  • SECURITY MEETING

    Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow

    — 19th August 2018

    He is expected to preside over the security meeting tomorrow before proceeding to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah break. ■ Says defections beauty of democracy ■ Vows to jail looters Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London. He landed at…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share