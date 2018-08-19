I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola
— 19th August 2018
Suibomi Fatayo
Olaide Omotola is an electrical engineer and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Confederated Facilitators Limited, a financial intermediary, which later metamorphosed into CFL Group with 15 subsidiaries.
He has been involved in the execution of several projects ranging from the Lagos Light Rail, Tejuoso Market, Alade Mall, Marina Car Park, as well as captive power generation for oil and gas firms in the downstream sector. He has also been involved in many other projects under the Nigeria Local Content scheme. Omotola is a regular speaker at seminars and an advocate of social transformation. He has been the chancellor of eBootcamp, Artisan Village, Exportwise, Minespower and publisher of Infrawatch, an online newspaper.
In this interview, he talks about his favourites….
What is your favourite food?
My favourite food is catfish stew with eko. (Eko is a meal made from steamed corn starch and traditionally wrapped with the leaf of the plant, Thaumatococcus danielli). Eating what we call ‘swallow’ in Nigeria parlance (garri, semovita, pounded yam, amala) is not my thing.
Favourite drink
I will go with Maltina. I like Maltina.
Favourite holiday spot
Dubai of course!
Who is your favourite designer?
Hugo Boss.
Your dress code?
Right now, I love to wear native “suits.” For casual wear, I go for jeans and shirts.
Favourite colour
My all-time favourite colour is white. For suits, I wear dark blue.
Favourite automobile
Without saying, it is the Range Rover.
Favourite quote
With God, nothing is impossible.
Favourite movie
My favourite movie is A Few Good Men by Tom Cruise and Demi Moore.
Favourite book(s)
There are two books I love so much – Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe. It does not matter when last I read it but how well I like it. The second one is The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene.
Favourite music or genre
(Laughs) It is juju Yoruba music for now. I love King Sunny Ade’s Synchro System and Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s Beast of No Nation
Fashion accessory you can’t do without?
My wristwatch!
