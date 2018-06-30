I’d love to be a safari park ranger – Marco Cecchi

Where did you first work in Africa?

My first time in Africa, I worked in Zanzibar, Tanzania, for two years, in a beach resort. Our company was moving general managers from all around the world, so they sent me to Zanzibar. It was my first experience on this continent. I liked it a lot. Next, I was moved to Egypt to take care of some problems in one of the hotels there. I was there for four months. Thereafter, I worked for them almost one and half year in Italy before I came to Ghana.

Based on your experience, what do you think African businessmen need to do to push Africa up the ladder in the hospitality industry?

Africans that would love to be the managers of the future would have to leave Africa (for three or four years) and go round the world to understand hospitality. They should try to work for the big chains. A big chain will move you around and give you a base to start. Thereafter, you have to bring your own passion, commitment and behaviour to bear, forgetting completely who you are, because, in this business, you have to be neutral. Your problems have to be left at home. If you are in the hospitality business, you have not to think that your customer must thank you because you are serving him. I am proud to serve you. I am proud to give you my best service – that is the mindset Africans need to inculcate. There are no Africans or Europeans or Italians in hospitality. You are part of the hospitality complex, and the industry is international; it’s not local. If you want to open your own local guest house then you can do it in the way you want. But if you are a general manager and you want to reach an international position in general management, you have to forget sometimes to be African and just be a person that is working in this industry. I met one Ghanaian that has worked with Marriot for a long time––he was the manager of one of the best hotels of Marriot in Miami Beach, United States. The doors are not closed, but open; Africa needs Africans to do this job–– Africans that are ready to learn, Africans that are not excusing that they are African.