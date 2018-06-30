I’d love to marry Genevieve –Yannick Philippe, UK-based Nigerian actor

Young, vibrant and talented actor, Yannick Philippe, has joined the league of celebrities who couldn’t hide their love or lust for delectable actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Philippe, a UK-based Nigerian thespian, confided in Inside Nollywood that he would have loved to marry Ms Nnaji if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’m currently in a relationship with a girl and she is not in the industry. I’m not ready for marriage yet, I just want to establish myself and create a brand. But if I’m to marry from the Nigerian entertainment industry, then it’s Genevieve Nnaji. I still crush on her till date,” he asserted.