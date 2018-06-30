The Sun News
I'd love to marry Genevieve –Yannick Philippe, UK-based Nigerian actor
YANNICK

I’d love to marry Genevieve –Yannick Philippe, UK-based Nigerian actor

— 30th June 2018

Rita Okoye

Young, vibrant and talented actor, Yannick Philippe, has joined the league of celebrities who couldn’t hide their love or lust for delectable actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Philippe, a UK-based Nigerian thespian, confided in Inside Nollywood that he would have loved to marry Ms Nnaji if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’m currently in a relationship with a girl and she is not in the industry. I’m not ready for marriage yet, I just want to establish myself and create a brand. But if I’m to marry from the Nigerian entertainment industry, then it’s Genevieve Nnaji. I still crush on her till date,” he asserted.

The actor, who also doubles as a musician, plans to return to Nigeria soon, to produce a movie. “I have always loved the camera ever since I went to film school and I also studied acting for television and film.

Recently, I featured in Invisible Men where I played the lead actor, and it got nominated at the British Film
Festival. The movie was also picked up by Channel 4 London. Very soon, I’ll be in Nigeria to shoot my own movie and work with a couple of Nigerian actors as well,’” he squealed.

CASUAL CHIC

Casual but chic

— 30th June 2018

Vivian Onyebukwa When time comes for new items which will brighten your closet and add colour to casual wears, the perfect solution can be a collection of casual tops. Not only can casual tops increase a casual wardrobe’s usefulness, they can also add a sense of style to an otherwise ordinary collection of play clothes….

  • TYSON FURY

    Fury tells Joshua: I’m ready to fight you

    — 30th June 2018

    Tyson Fury has told Deontay Wilder he would sign a contract to fight him within ten seconds. In an apology to Wilder on the behalf of Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, Fury went as far to tell the American to send over a contract. Much has been said about the contract sent to Wilder from…

  • Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

    Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

    — 30th June 2018

    Musa Jibril But for the vigilance of immigration officers at the Gbaji border post on the Badagry Expressway to the Seme border in Lagos State, five female teenagers would have unwittingly passed into enslavement. The victims were intercepted in the process of being smuggled out of the country on the night of Monday, June 19,…

  • OTEDOLA BRIDGE ACCIDENT

    10 injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge

    — 30th June 2018

    Vincent Kalu Barely 24 hours after a fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge, Lagos, killing nine persons and razing 54 vehicles, another accident occurred yesterday in the same area involving two commercial vehicles. No life was lost, but about 10 people sustained injuries, and were rushed to hospital by emergency responders at the scene. The…

  • WIKE - WABBA - LABOUR

    2019: Demand credible election, Wike tells Labour

    — 30th June 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the organised labour to lend its voice to the demand for credible elections in 2019. Governor Wike also urged labour to join other prominent leaders to seek the reorganisation of the nation’s security infrastructure for the safety of Nigerians. He spoke yesterday, at…

