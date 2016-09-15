The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th September 2016 - EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted
15th September 2016 - 2005/2006 plane crashes in Nigeria were planned –Fani Kayode 
15th September 2016 - Arik resumes operations
15th September 2016 - Reinvigorating investigation in the police
15th September 2016 - Louis Ojukwu: Legacy of entrepreneurship
15th September 2016 - Fayose: Setting the records straight
15th September 2016 - Power sector financing and sanctions for erring banks
15th September 2016 - Blame game as the master strategy
15th September 2016 - Obesity, mortality and the rest
15th September 2016 - Addressing the problems of malnutrition in Nigeria
Home / Columns / Louis Ojukwu: Legacy of entrepreneurship
Snap Shot

Louis Ojukwu: Legacy of entrepreneurship

— 15th September 2016

In July  I did a piece on this space where I averted our minds to the incidents that led to the demise of Major General Aguiyi Ironsi and colonel Adekunle Fajuyi who  died same day sequel to the July, 1966 coup. It was the 50th anniversary of their demise and the lessons flowing from their sticking together even in death for the ultimate unity of this country. It was a journey to history as it concerned military intervention in politics. It was for us  to know where the journey began and how far we had come in the journey of military intervention in governance. Some people paid the supreme price for the continued existence of the nation. Ironsi and Fajuyi  are among the lot.
Today the aim is to remember another man who passed away 50 years ago, but made indelible marks as an entrepreneur, and gave the Igbo nation a son who stood for his people in times of distress, whose vision for a restructured nation was spurned at the time, but has now become the new sing-song in a nation that seem to be sliding down the slope of fragmentation. The other day former President Olusegun Obasanjo, admitted that the nation has never been more fragmented than now.
Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu KBE, was born in 1909 and died 1966. He was a native of Obiuno Umudim village, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state. He was the first and founding President of The Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as the President of African Continental Bank. He is also said to be either Chairman and/or on the board of directors of some of Nigeria’s most profitable companies including Guinness Nig. Ltd, Nigerian Cement Factory, Nigerian Coal Corporation, Nigerian National Shipping Lines, Costain West Africa Ltd, John Holt, Nigerian Marketing Board Shell Oil Nigeria Limited,   and so on. He won a parliamentary seat during the nation’s first republic.
He began his working career in John Holt as a tyre sales clerk. He incorporated a textile company in Onitsha to supplement his income. Those were the early signs of his entrepreneurial spirit. It became full blown when he left John Holt. He left the company because he had seen the strain lack of adequate transport was putting on textile traders from eastern Nigeria. He then created a transport company to improve the trading environment. As a transporter he was a tireless worker and meticulous to detail; he was usually the first to inspect his transport vehicles for oil and leakages. Apart from his work ethic, his success was also oiled by the economic boom after World War 11, working with the West African Railway Company and the newly inaugurated produce boards, he provided his fleet for commodity transportation and for other traders use. As a transporter he had his own transport company (Ojukwu Transport Limited)which was the first major transport company to move the easterners to Lagos from the Asaba end of the Niger river after they might have crossed over from Onitsha on a boat.
During the 50s, Sir Louis diversified his interest, bought some industries, invested heavily in the real estate sector and became a director in numerous major corporations including the state-owned Nigerian National Shipping Line. He was a member of the board of Nigerian Coal Corporation, Shell oil, D’Archy, and African Continental Bank.
During the period of pre-independence and in the First Republic, Ojukwu was an active member and donor to the political party, NCNC. He was a one time member of the House of Representative. In 1958, he was chairman of the Eastern Region Development Corporation and the Eastern Regional Marketing Board.
Sir Louis was an exceptional  entrepreneur who seem to have laid the foundation followed by his people in Nnewi, Anambra state. That town has the largest concentration of Industries in the South east, followed by a long list of successful entrepreneurs. The likes of late Chief Agustine Ilodibe (Ekene Dili Chukwu ), Chief Chidi Anyaegbu (Chisco),  Chief Inocent Chukwuma (Innoson Motors)  Chief  Ifeanyi Uba and countless others have threaded Sir Lous’s path and made their mark as business men.
Sir Lous was among the leading lights in the area of business and, indeed, showed his brothers from the eastern parts that they can also hone their business skills.  I salute the memory of a man whose son Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegbwu Ojukwu, served his people in another sphere. Sir Louis died in 1966, a year before the Nigerian civil war. This is not about the civil war or the former  Biafran leader. This is about sir louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, who lived for 57 years and made inedible marks as a businessman.
But it detracts from his towering legacy that his grand children are bickering over his wealth, rather than build on it. Late Biafran leader Dim Odumewgwu Ojukwu had a running battle with his half brothers on the matter.  Since the demise of Ikemba, his immediate family and wife have been embroiled in court over Ikemba’s will, a document that may have derived largely from Sir Louis’s wealth since Ikemba was a career soldier and not known to be a man of means. The family should not dissipate energy bickering. They should build on his legacy.

ojukwu+father

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Shema-2

EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted

— 15th September 2016

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, declared former governor of Katsina State, Dr. Ibrahim Shema, wanted. According to the anti-graft commission, the former governor is wanted for failing to honour an invitation to appear before it in December 2015 over allegation of inflation of contract, abuse of office and diversion of funds. EFFC spokesman,…

  • FEMI FANI

    2005/2006 plane crashes in Nigeria were planned –Fani Kayode 

    — 15th September 2016

    Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode alleged, in a Facebook post yesterday, that the five plane crashes that occurred between 2005 and 2006 were “man-made and planned” and that the victims were sacrifices. “Most of our leaders are not human. They are what Mr. David Icke, the famous British historian and public speaker, described as “hybrids”…

  • Arik-Air-696x471

    Arik resumes operations

    — 15th September 2016

    Less than 24 hours after it suspended operations over problems with insurance, Arik Air resumed normal flights on yesterday morning. In a statement on its website, Arik said it had resolved its insurance issues. The company also said it was in the process of changing its ‘airline liability insurance providers’. “Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s…

  • Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela

    Firm produces kerosene, diesel, alum from waste

    — 15th September 2016

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan An Ibadan-based firm, Educational Advancement Centre (EAC) has produced kerosene, diesel and alum from waste plastic and cans, instead of crude oil. The discoveries were launched during an exhibition at Bodija, Ibadan headquarters of the firm. The exhibition also featured showcasing of some educational materials, including software and other educational technological…

  • [UNSET]

    Recession woes: Emir of Kano gives advice

    — 14th September 2016

    (By Desmond Mgboh – KANO)   The Emir of Kano Malam Sunusi II has tasked all levels of government to seek expert advice in tackling the present economic recession.   The monarch made the call Wednesday during the traditional Hawan Nassarawa visit to the Governor of Kano State at Kano Government House. He was received…

  • Ahmed-Joda1

    I’m shocked things are not even worse – Joda on Recession

    — 14th September 2016

    Ahmed Joda, the chairman of President Buhari’s transition committee, says no one should excuse himself for the current economic recession roiling the country. Joda said those clamoring for restructuring the country should give the country at least three years to write a new constitution before taking such an action. He noted that although Nigeria was presently experiencing…

  • Ifeanyi-Okowa1

    Protest rocks Asaba over death of three market traders

    — 14th September 2016

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE dust raised by the death of three traders in Ogbe-Ijoh Market, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State after youths allegedly burnt down the market has not settled. The victims were said to have died out of frustration after the market was razed in April 2015 by suspected arsonists,…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-AND-DR-SARAKI-PRAYS-AT-VILLA-MOSQUE-1

    We’ll be putting out a recovery plan, Saraki assures on Recession

    — 14th September 2016

    (By Layi Olanrewaju – ILORIN) Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the time for trading blames for the country’s recession was over, and that political leaders should come together to find solutions. Saraki, at an interactive press briefing with media correspondents in Kwara State, said that the Senate on resumption will respond to the economic…

  • PIC.5.-ALWAYS-ON-THE-MOVE-1000x600

    Marauding herdsmen ARE Nigerians not foreigners, says Christian group

    — 14th September 2016

    The National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Engineer David Kadzai, on Wednesday, frowned at the Nigeria Immigration Service for allowing the so-called foreign herdsmen, turned terrorist, to infiltrate Nigeria, going by the assertion of the Sultan of Sokoto. Kadzai was reacting to a statement credited to the Sultan…

  • arik-air-slide4

    Arik Air resumes flight operations

    — 14th September 2016

    Barely 24 hours after it suspended operations, Arik Air says it will resume flight operations by 11am on today. A statement from the airline’s spokesperson Ola Adeniji said: “Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, is pleased to announce that scheduled flights will resume from 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday September 14, 2016. “Members of…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351