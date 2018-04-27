The Sun News
27th April 2018 - Louis Arthur Charles: New British royal baby named
27th April 2018 - 5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa
27th April 2018 - Ile-Epo food stuffs market demolished
27th April 2018 - Military faults allegations of rape, underage soldiers
27th April 2018 - Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead
27th April 2018 - Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46
27th April 2018 - Peace in our time? Kim and Moon meet for historic joint Korean talks
27th April 2018 - Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators
27th April 2018 - Ace comedian, Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault in retrial
27th April 2018 - I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner
LOUIS ARTHUR CHARLES

Louis Arthur Charles: New British royal baby named

— 27th April 2018

BBC

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their third child Louis Arthur Charles.

The couple’s second son was born at 11:01 BST on Monday at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

A tweet from Kensington Palace confirmed the baby would be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The new prince is fifth in line to the throne.

Louis is one of the middle names of Prince William and of the new prince’s brother, George.

It was also the first name of Lord Mountbatten – his great-great-uncle – who was killed by the IRA in 1979.

Arthur is also one of the duke’s middle names, and was a middle name of King George VI – the Queen’s father.

Bookmakers had Arthur as the favourite name for the prince, followed by James and Philip.

On Thursday evening, Prince William told reporters that they were still deciding on a name, saying: “I’m working on that.”

Earlier in the week, he said Catherine and the baby were “in good form, luckily”, and added: “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good news.”

 

